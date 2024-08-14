A local woman who shared that she started dating a white man took an interest in fishing soon after

Her TikTok video showing her casting her fishing rod into a body of water grabbed many people's attention

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise and admiration over the woman's casting

A woman received applause from internet users when she cast her fishing rod. Images: @the_chi1

Source: TikTok

After giving love a chance with a man of a different race, a woman also decided to try fishing. And boy, did she impress people with her skills.

For the love of fishing

Using the handle @the_chi1 on TikTok, the outdoorsy woman shared a clip showing herself presumably before and after dating a white man. The beginning of the clip shows the TikTokker smartly dressed as she walks into a food establishment, blowing kisses to people on the other side of the camera.

The video then cuts to @the_chi1, comfortably dressed in a black outfit and a bucket hat, getting ready to cast her fishing rod into the water before her.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi can't get enough of the cast

@the_chi1's viral video had hundreds of social media users heading for the comment section to compliment her. Many expressed their thoughts on how the fisherwoman cast her fishing rod.

@calypso_fishing told the online community:

"Any woman, black or white, that cast like that is a keeper."

@thejacobs11 asked the public:

"Can we please take a moment and appreciate that cast?"

Avid fisher @kingsiwele complimented the woman and made a fishing reference:

"Your casting is on point! Tight Lines!"

@randyorr2 told the TikTokker:

"I love the foot stomp with the cast. 100% adorable."

@shawntos50 added humour to the comment section and said:

"Oh, he got you hooked."

@dini5254 was also impressed and remarked:

"Love the cast!"

@theecrownprince shared positivity and said to the woman:

"Excellent form, and you have a keeper, young lady."

Woman shows off her fish farm

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who proudly showed her fish farming business and stated that she was in the process of becoming a billionaire.

The farmer's video divided social media users. Some believed it was a good business, and others were weary of it.

Source: Briefly News