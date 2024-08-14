“Your Casting Is on Point”: Woman Dating a White Man Takes Interest in Fishing, Skills Impress SA
- A local woman who shared that she started dating a white man took an interest in fishing soon after
- Her TikTok video showing her casting her fishing rod into a body of water grabbed many people's attention
- Social media users flooded the comment section with praise and admiration over the woman's casting
After giving love a chance with a man of a different race, a woman also decided to try fishing. And boy, did she impress people with her skills.
For the love of fishing
Using the handle @the_chi1 on TikTok, the outdoorsy woman shared a clip showing herself presumably before and after dating a white man. The beginning of the clip shows the TikTokker smartly dressed as she walks into a food establishment, blowing kisses to people on the other side of the camera.
The video then cuts to @the_chi1, comfortably dressed in a black outfit and a bucket hat, getting ready to cast her fishing rod into the water before her.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi can't get enough of the cast
@the_chi1's viral video had hundreds of social media users heading for the comment section to compliment her. Many expressed their thoughts on how the fisherwoman cast her fishing rod.
@calypso_fishing told the online community:
"Any woman, black or white, that cast like that is a keeper."
@thejacobs11 asked the public:
"Can we please take a moment and appreciate that cast?"
Avid fisher @kingsiwele complimented the woman and made a fishing reference:
"Your casting is on point! Tight Lines!"
@randyorr2 told the TikTokker:
"I love the foot stomp with the cast. 100% adorable."
@shawntos50 added humour to the comment section and said:
"Oh, he got you hooked."
@dini5254 was also impressed and remarked:
"Love the cast!"
@theecrownprince shared positivity and said to the woman:
"Excellent form, and you have a keeper, young lady."
Woman shows off her fish farm
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who proudly showed her fish farming business and stated that she was in the process of becoming a billionaire.
The farmer's video divided social media users. Some believed it was a good business, and others were weary of it.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za