A man from Mzansi shared a video of hilarious reactions by one guy's friends who like to eavesdrop

The gentleman blew a kiss to his bae over the phone, and his silly buddy's laughed at him out loud

South Africans were entertained by the clip and also cracked up and said that was how single men behaved

A man who loved up on his bae by sending a kiss through the phone got rudely interrupted his silly friend's laughter.

One man blew a kiss at his bae, and his friends made him feel shy about it. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video, the shy man can be seen sitting far away from his friends and speaking on the phone with his bae.

The call got to that time to say goodbye, and the man knew how his friends would react if they saw him. He checked the coast and positioned the phone in a way that the only person who caught the kiss he was about to send was the one on the other end of the phone.

It was as if the friends had already discussed the man's way of signing out with his bae and were waiting for the moment quietly and patiently.

Then, the nervous man blows a kiss, trying his utmost best to be discrete about it.

His friends immediately burst into laughter, leaving him curled up and feeling embarrassed.

@jah-vinny_23 who uploaded the video captioned:

"One thing about gents, they'll make sure you never forget this moment."

One of the replies said that the guy will be called Makiss kiss from now on. lol.

@Maboke_Jo

"When you're the only guy in your crew who's in a relationship "

@AikonKali

"How do you come back from this?"

Source: Briefly News