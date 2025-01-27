Costa Titch's mother, Lara Langeveld recently took to her Instagram account to remember him on his birthday

The fan-favourite South African artist, who passed away in March 2023 would have turned 30 years on Sunday, 26 January

Fans of the award-winning amapiano musician took to social media to celebrate his birthday

Costa Titch’s mom shares bittersweet tribute. Images: Costa Titch

South Africans celebrated Costa Titch, real name Costantinos Tsobanoglou's 30th birthday this past weekend.

The late musician's mother, Lara Langeveld shared a bittersweet birthday message to her son, who collapsed on stage while performing at Ultra Festival and passed away.

Langeveld wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that she misses her son's laughter, passion, and vision.

"My dearest son, today we celebrate you and the incredible legacy you left behind. You would have been 30 today, a milestone filled with dreams and achievements we know you would have reached. Though you're no longer here with us, your light shines brighter than ever in our hearts and in the lives of those you've touched," she wrote.

"You’re not gone. You’ve just moved to a heavenly stage, and we know you're still dancing, still dreaming, still inspiring," she added.

Langeveld also tells his supporters to honour Costa Titch's memory by living with the same passion and love he poured into the world.

The late rapper's Instagram account also paid tribute to him this past weekend.

"Today, we honor the legacy of the one and only Costa Titch on what would have been his 30th birthday with the release of #HayiCosta!"

"Join the Celebration. Wherever you are, release green biodegradable balloons to keep Costa’s spirit alive," read the post.

Fans of the musician took to Langeveld's Instagram post to share sweet messages on what would have been his 30th birthday.

Costa Titch’s mom shares a bittersweet tribute. Images: Lara.Langeveld and @rapturehub

Costa Titch's mom wants justice

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Costa Titch's mom, Lara Langeveld wanted justice for him.

The Big Flexa's mother was still waiting to receive the toxicology reports and said that conducting her private toxicology was impossible because Costa had been cremated.

