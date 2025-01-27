The South African rapper Nadia Nakai recently shared on social media that she is renovating her home

The Bragga hitmaker shared a clip of her revamped living room and a picture of what it had looked like before

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to the newly revamped living space at Nadia's home

Nadia Nakai has renovated her house. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African hip hop rapper Nadia Nakai recently shared on social media that she will be renovating her house.

The Young, Famous & African cast member Nadia Nakai posted on social media a video of her newly renovated living room and also showed a glimpse of how it looked like before.

She captioned the video:

"I love spending most of my time at home binge-watching my favourite series till I pass out on the couch! So it’s only fitting that this year I really turn my house into a home! Thank you @d93kitchens for upgrading my home! I love my new TV area! Looks amazing! And it was done so fast also!!!"

Watch the video here

Netizens react to Nadia's renovated house

Shortly after the star shared the video on her social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say:

theeboolew_lew said:

"I'd never leave this house, beautiful mama Bragga."

badgalbritttt wrote:

"So pretty. You make me want to move to Africa."

abide_dlamini responded:

"Please invite me...ohh God your place is absolutely cool, wow."

Nadia Nakai renovated her house. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Nadia Nakai and Rick Ross hint at possible collaboration

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai recently flew the Mzansi flag high when she had a chat with the one and only Rick Ross. The stars had an interesting conversation, and they even hinted at a collaboration coming soon.

Bragga is going international, and we love it for her. The rapper recently talked with award-winning American rapper Rick Ross and fans loved the conversation. Taking to her Instagram time, the rapper shared a glimpse of her chat with the Boss. Rick Ross told Nadia Nakai that he was a big fan of her music and was vibing to Naaa Meaan. They also spoke about working together and even spoke about a possible collaboration.

Source: Briefly News