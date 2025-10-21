A young school teacher prevented her primary school learners from eating their lunches early by humorously claiming the zoo would scan their stomachs for food before letting them in

The entertaining clip was shared on TikTok, where it went viral, and attracted comments from social media users who were amused by how serious the teacher was throughout the whole scene

Social media users were entertained by the teacher's convincing strategy, with many educators praising the idea and vowing to adopt the technique themselves

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A local teacher managed to stop school learners from finishing their food before their outing successfully. Image: @_lk246

Source: TikTok

A primary school teacher’s quick thinking to preserve learners’ lunch became a viral hit, proving that creative teaching strategies work best for young learners.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @_lk246, was met with laughter and approval from fellow educators who also noted that once the kids finish their food, they run to them and report that they are hungry during excursions.

The video starts with the teacher, TikTok user by @_lk246, standing in the aisle of a bus full of learners, who were excitedly preparing for a school excursion to the zoo. She confronted them after noticing that they had eaten their packed lunches before the bus had even left the school premises. When the primary school learners replied with 'No’ to her question about wanting to stay behind, the teacher launched into her ingenious strategy.

School learners eat their food before the excursion

The teacher explained that the reason they couldn’t eat was simple; she said where they were going, they scan people, and if they found food in their stomach, they wouldn’t let them in. She dramatically emphasised that they were only interested in seeing the lions, advising them not to finish their food because they would be forced to enter the zoo without them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users were entertained by the teacher's untrue statement. Image: @_lk246

Source: TikTok

SA loves the teacher’s creative thinking

The teacher’s TikTok feed was flooded with comments from social media users who were entertained by her imaginative discipline. Many viewers loved how convincing she was, noting that because learners tend to believe everything their teachers tell them, the students were likely to obey the rule. Other teachers agreed with the educator, sharing that their own learners eat all their food before they even reach the destination and then complain of hunger later. They promised to adopt the strategy for their next excursion.

User @tiny said:

"Being a teacher must be so funny😭💀. They all believe you 😂."

User @Commissar Azania joked:

"The thing is, whatever your teachers say is always right and stays in your mind till adult years. I'm 35 and still convinced a duster can call the police."

User @s.keets commented:

"Yoh! Ma'am, I thought I was alone.😭 These kids want to eat all their food the minute they come on the bus. When we arrive, it's always 'Ma'am/Sir, we are hungry'🫵🤣."

User @Quaterto Dr Mazuba added:

"I need you to be my kids' teacher 🤣."

User @Mthura shared:

"Mine wanted to watch cartoons so early in the morning, I told him that the cartoons are still sleeping (Cocomelon). He believed me and went straight back to sleep😂👌. Kids are fun."

User @Nyandezulu commented:

"This is so me coding to kids all the time 😭❤️. Their innocence keeps the creativity flowing 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about teachers

A humorous teacher confronted his learners in class after catching them mocking his boots, leading to a hilarious exchange about fashion and comfort.

On a school photo day, a Grade 7 teacher was given directions by each learner on how to pose, and Mzansi loved his connection with the learners.

A young teacher broke down the science process of condensation, freezing, and melting using a Zulu song that the whole class enjoyed.

Source: Briefly News