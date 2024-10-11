A video of a prison choir singing church hymns left Mzansi people moved

The choir was led by two soloists who flaunted their vocal abilities, getting the rest of the team excited

Social media users expressed how they wished societies would welcome them back kindly, and some people gave them names

A group of prisoners sang a beautiful church hymn that touched Tk Tok users. Image: MicheleI Spatari/AFP

A video of a group of men singing the Methodist church hymn Noyana warmed the hearts of South Africans who shared the need to allow them back into society.

A page that shares prison-related content under the user handle @truecrimetrials posted the video on the popular streaming platform., and received thousands of likes from Mzansi people.

The choir members show off their talent

The video is captured as the group of not less than ten men sing their lungs out while doing actions. The song is rejoined by a second hymn, Ulidinga Lam, and two soloists move to the front to flex their melodies.

SA peeps speak on the talent in prisons

The video reminded the online community that prisoners are human beings with different talents and skills. Mzansi people flooded the comment section, praising the gents for their beautiful voices.

User @marthal said:

"Gracious, they sing so well. I had goosebumps. God is great I pray they become better men, fathers, brothers to the society ❤❤.

User@user621159873595 commented:

"God forgive you all and give you second chances.. He is God that forgives and indeed He is our rock 🙏."

User @Julia Madahna added

"😢My heart bleeds for the innocent who are rotting in jail because they are poor they don't have money to prove their innocence only God knows why."

User @neoza said:

"We forgive them."

User @Mafisa shared:

"Record companies, do a follow-up, please."

User @Hlonzero shared:

"The talent is amazing."

Mzansi inmate brags about prison soft life

In another Briefly News article, a video of an inmate branding about prison soft life angered the South African community.

The man listed what they enjoyed in prison, addressing the video to his haters. These included education, meals, free electricity and many other things.

