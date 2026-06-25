Former Izingane Zesthembu reality television star Vuyokazi Nciweni has sparked a massive online celebration after sharing a video of her academic graduation

The mother of two posted a video on TikTok, showcasing her proudest moment alongside her supportive parents in her graduation regalia

Viewers shared endless congratulatory messages, praising her resilience and highlighting her powerful recent comeback

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A popular reality television star has captured the hearts of South Africans after sharing her proud graduation moment. Image: @vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: TikTok

Cape Town influencer Vuyokazi Nciweni is continuing her winning streak after hitting another major life milestone. The mother of two took to her official TikTok account, @vuyokazi_nciweni, to share a touching video of her graduation ceremony on 25 June 2026, in Cape Town. Dressed proudly in her academic regalia alongside her mother and father, the star's big moment captured the hearts of her followers.

Mzansi applauds Vuyokazi’s relentless drive

The ecstatic media personality celebrated her hard-earned academic success with a photoshoot. This educational milestone follows a series of recent major achievements for the star, who recently bought herself a brand-new home. Fans noted that her determination to build a successful independent life for her children has paid off, making her an inspiration to many young mothers nationwide.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many viewers pointed out that her post-breakup comeback has been incredibly powerful following her highly publicised split from the father of her children, Mpumelelo Mseleku, in 2024.

User @Ayanda Twala said:

"The rebrand is very personal 🙂‍↔️. ❤️You look good, mama 💋."

User @Sisipho shared:

"Sisterhood is clapping for you, well done, sisi."

User @INDALO WINES added:

"Well done, Vuyokazi, you are such a good example to the other ladies, never to give up, vuka uzithintithe, zithande ( wake up, dust and love yourself). Change your story."

User @Patricia_Chantal shared:

"She walked away, chose herself, and the game changed! Sisterhood is proud of you, mammas 👏❤️."

User @LegallyBlonde_2301 commented:

"Unapologetic comebacks are my favourite❤️. You are a good example to your children. Fall once, rise seven times 🥰🙏🏽."

User @martaw_desireey078 said:

"Another educated sister 🥰🥳☺️. Congratulations, babey."

3 Briefly News articles about graduations

A resilient 24-year-old graduate shared the raw emotions behind her big day, revealing the financial hardships that her family overcame to afford her regalia.

A KwaZulu-Natal man went viral for giving humorous yet profound advice to students after completing his degree in seven years instead of the expected four.

A former security guard has graduated with a visual arts qualification from Tswane University of Technology (TUT), a story that has inspired many social media users.

Source: Briefly News