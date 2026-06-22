The Pakistan South Africa Association launched a voter registration campaign on 20 June 2026, targeting naturalised citizens of Pakistani origin

The campaign openly encouraged community members to support the ANC in the November 2026 municipal elections

The move drew sharp backlash from South Africans, coming just days before the government’s 30 June immigration deadline

A picture shared on Facebook by the Pakistan South Africa Association. Image: Pakistan South Africa Association

Source: Facebook

The Pakistan South Africa Association launched a voter registration drive on Friday, 20 June 2026, urging naturalised Pakistani South Africans to register and back the ANC ahead of the November elections.

The campaign’s timing hit a nerve across the country. South Africans are already on edge with the 30 June deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave.

A political move that raised eyebrows

Central President Mian Nasser led the campaign alongside his team. ANC Member of Parliament Jade Mananiso, a provincial task team member, joined them at the event.

The Association framed the drive around civic participation and constitutional rights. But many South Africans saw the ANC’s presence as something far more calculated.

Social media lit up within hours of the announcement. Thousands of South Africans voiced their frustration online, and the comments were blunt.

Many questioned why the ruling party was mobilising a foreign-origin community while the 30 June deadline hangs over thousands of undocumented immigrants, including those of Pakistani descent. Some felt the campaign ignored the concerns of ordinary South Africans living in townships where Pakistani-owned businesses have long been a flashpoint.

Others called on South Africans to channel their anger into their votes in November, naming other parties as alternatives to the ruling party. The Association said the initiative reflects its commitment to democratic engagement. It also aims to help its members contribute to South Africa’s future development.

However, critics argued that encouraging a specific immigrant community to vote for one party crosses the line from civic duty into political strategy.

With the November 2026 elections approaching fast, South Africa is watching which communities show up at the polls and who they bring with them.

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More about upcoming elections

ANC Ward 27 Councillor Sicelo Mleve was fatally shot on Saturday evening during the voter registration weekend in Gqeberha.

KwaZulu-Natal artists are demanding an end to political favouritism and factionalism before committing to help the African National Congress (ANC) reclaim lost municipalities as the Local Government Election weekend registration drive draws near.

Nandi Madida sent a powerful call to action to fellow mothers to vote in the coming Local Government Elections.

Source: Briefly News