A Ghanaian woman has gone viral after revealing she regrets accepting a voluntary repatriation flight from South Africa and wishes she could return

She said life back in Ghana has not matched her expectations, with fewer economic opportunities and challenges adjusting after returning home

The video has sparked debate online about migration, voluntary repatriation and whether stronger support is needed to help returning migrants rebuild their lives

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A Ghanaian woman has gone viral after admitting she regrets accepting a voluntary repatriation flight from South Africa, saying she would return immediately if given another opportunity. The video was shared by @darlinglyonga_media on 21 June 2026 and has sparked widespread debate about migration, employment opportunities and life after returning home.

The picture showed Ghanaians going back home. Image: @darlinglyonga_media

Source: TikTok

The woman's comments come as some undocumented Ghanaian nationals have opted to return home voluntarily following growing public pressure over illegal immigration in South Africa. The repatriation flights were organised as part of a voluntary return programme, allowing migrants who wished to leave the country to do so before the 30 June deadline that has been promoted by groups campaigning against illegal and undocumented immigration.

The campaign has been driven by organisations and activists calling for stricter enforcement of South Africa's immigration laws, arguing that undocumented migration places pressure on public services and employment opportunities.

The visual showed a Ghanaian woman being interviewed after arriving at home. Image: @darlinglyonga_media

Source: TikTok

Woman says she wishes she had stayed

Despite returning home, the woman in user @darlinglyonga_media's video says she now regrets her decision. She suggests that life in Ghana has not lived up to her expectations and believes she had better opportunities while living in South Africa. She adds that if she were given another opportunity, she would return.

Her remarks have resonated with other returnees, some of whom have also shared online that they miss the employment opportunities and daily life they had built in South Africa.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi surprised as foreign nationals profess love for SA

The woman's candid admission has sparked widespread conversation across social media, leaving locals amazed by how deeply attached migrants become to Mzansi. Netizens are noting that despite the challenges within the country, it remains a highly desired destination that people struggle to let go of, with many pointing out that even after returning to their home countries, foreign nationals quickly realize how much they prefer living in South Africa.

Ray said:

“Restarting your life is never easy. They must hang in there.”

Wildlife 012345 wrote:

“I love you girl from South Africa.”

Farisanitshivhule asked:

“Who is this girl? I love her already.”

Papas commented:

“Fair media coverage. May God bless you.”

Business Ideas Brainstorming added:

“God lives in South Africa.”

NeoR prayed:

“God restore every African country.”

Pamkhuli highlighted:

“Her beauty.”

Jacky Mngomezulu asked:

“Are you married?”

Thapelo Motsoeneng commented:

“I personally like you.”

Shumela shared:

“Here is your flower. Just know that we love you as South Africans.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants

Helen Zille defended the DA's immigration stance on the Frank Dialogue Podcast, stating that those in South Africa illegally must follow proper legal processes.

The Abahambe movement’s campaign for stricter immigration laws led to the arrest of 14 undocumented immigrants in Emalahleni on 4 June 2026.

The Western Cape government has strongly condemned the violent attacks on alleged undocumented immigrants in the province.

Source: Briefly News