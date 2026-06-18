A lakeside encounter escalates into a tense face-off that no one expected, unfolding rapidly as the situation intensifies near the water’s edge

A range of highly venomous snakes from Africa, Asia, Australia, and Latin America are known for causing serious harm

Viewers are divided between praise, concern, and philosophical takes, with comments ranging from admiration to warnings

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Man kicked a snake as it attacked him. Image: @Tran_Thai_Hoa

Source: TikTok

A Vietnamese man picked a fight with a snake and showed it who was boss as viewers weighed in with some snake wisdom. The video on X, posted on 18 June 2026, shows a man standing at the edge of a lake as a snake moves towards him. Instead of backing down, the man stands his ground and attacks it repeatedly. The caption in the video reads:

"If they saw me, they'd run away already; they'd be afraid of being chased if they did."

venomous snakes are amongst the deadliest. Image: @Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

World’s deadliest snakes

These snakes are among the most venomous or medically significant in the world, mainly found in Africa, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. While not all are aggressive, their venom can cause paralysis, severe tissue damage, or death if untreated.

Black mamba: extremely fast African snake with potent neurotoxic venom

Fer-de-lance: Central/South American snake causing severe tissue destruction and many bites

Boomslang: rear-fanged African tree snake with slow-acting but deadly venom

Eastern tiger snake: Australian snake with cobra-like defense and dangerous venom

Saw-scaled viper: highly aggressive snake linked to the most human deaths globally

Banded krait: Asian snake whose venom causes paralysis

King cobra: the longest venomous snake, capable of delivering large venom doses

Coastal taipan: highly venomous Australian snake with high fatality risk if untreated

Inland taipan: the most venomous snake in the world by toxicity, but rarely encountered

View the X post below:

Viewers shared their take on the incident

Social media users weighed in with some snake knowledge, while others interpreted the situation philosophically. This is what viewers said on @Tran_Thai_Hoa's page:

Arty City said:

"In real life, sometimes the 'scariest thing' is simply waiting for someone brave enough to face it head-on."

Thuận wrote:

"Just looking at it gives me goosebumps"

뽀니 commented:

"Even when getting smacked, it keeps coming. So tenacious"

Dr. Katumwa Kenneth added:

"That’s the confidence I need for this new job."

Phạm chiến said:

"So dangerous, yet you still managed to pull it off."

More Briefly News Stories on Snakes

A viral video showing a python striking unexpectedly during a demonstration sparked shock online in South Africa, with viewers reacting to how quickly the snake attacked during what appeared to be a controlled “lesson.”

A Facebook video shows a chaotic black mamba removal from a garden in South Africa, where a snake catcher carefully locates and captures the highly venomous snake while concerned residents watch in shock.

An American woman living in Zimbabwe went viral after sharing her experience of dealing with a black mamba and python around her home, highlighting the everyday reality of encountering dangerous snakes in parts of the country.

Source: Briefly News