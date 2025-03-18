A creative mlungu took pap to the next level, turning it into a mouth-watering dish that had Mzansi talking

The man shared his unique pap recipe on TikTok, adding a thick gravy, and other goodies before baking it to perfection

Social media users were impressed, with some asking for the recipe, and others begging him not to move to America with Donald Trump's people

A local mlungu showed off his culinary skills making pap that looked like pizza. Image: @whynot_richie

Food lovers are always on the lookout for fresh, exciting ways to enjoy their favourite meals. One man had social media buzzing after he transformed traditional pap into a cheesy, bacon-filled delight.

The mlungu TikTok user @whynot_richie posted his unique pap on the video streaming platform, carefully layering the dish with mouth-watering goodies before putting it in the oven. His clip attracted massive views, likes and comments from social media users who praised the man for sharing the video.

The man shows off his impressive pap recipe

The Tiktok video shows the man pouring pap into a dish, levelling it out and generously adding a rich gravy. He then covers it with a layer of cheese and sprinkles bacon before popping it into the oven. When it comes out, the dish resembles a cheesy pizza, and he enjoys it with some braai meat.

Mzansi foodies couldn't get enough of his creation, with many asking for a full recipe and others inspired to try it themselves.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the creative dish

Social media users flooded the comment section with admiration for the man's creativity. Some were genuinely impressed and eager to try his method, while others jokingly called him an honorary South African.

A few users even teased him, saying he shouldn't move to America after President Donald Trump invited South African farmers to relocate to the USA. The overall vibe was lighthearted, with many enjoying the unique take on a local staple.

Mzansi peeps asked for a man's pap recipe after sharing a video of himself preparing it.

User @user62831479238498 said:

"Please don't go to USA we need this recipe 👏."

User @wendywendzz shared:

"Pizza pap 😂this I can eat looks good❤️."

User @Rosalia ✨️commented:

User @Spijo added:

"Woolworths pap 🛍️🛒 With a degree 🎓👌."

User @maninhle shared:

"I'm not a fan of pap. but this one ill definitely try it out. thanks for sharing."

