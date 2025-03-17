A video of hardworking women from a local events company handling post-event cleanup duties made waves online

The clip, shared on TikTok showed them warming water over an open fire and washing dishes after an event in a rural area

Social media users praised their professionalism, admired their looks, and some even enquired about job opportunities

A local ushering and events company received many service requests after showing off what it was offering. Image: @clockwise_ue

Source: TikTok

Running an event isn't just about the glitz, cleaning up after is a real mission. A group of women from Clockwise Ushering and Events are proving they've got it covered.

The team's video was posted under the TikTok handle @clockwise_ue showcasing them in action, with one woman even working close to an outdoor fire while looking gorgeous in her black and white uniform.

Dedicated crew ensures flawless cleanup

The video captures the hard work that goes into wrapping up an event seamlessly. From heating water to washing and packing everything up, the women handle it all with precision. One woman carefully fetches boiling water from a large pot in an outdoor fire while making sure she does not burn herself, and others diligently wash dishes after an event.

Their role extends beyond ushering, ensuring every venue looks spotless once the party or event is over. Clockwise Ushering and Events operates in Gauteng and Limpopo but it is available for booking in other provinces. The video's engagement proves that their behind-the-scenes magic doesn't go unnoticed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The ladies receive love from Mzansi

Social media users showed mad love for the team's dedication. Many were impressed by their efficiency and how they aimed to ensure the event space would be left spotless. Some who have used their services before hyped their professionalism, dedication and hard work, while others flooded the comments, looking for work The video turned into a networking moment.

Local women asked if there were any vacancy openings at a local company that services events. Image: @clockwise_ue

Source: TikTok

User @mami_mdhluli added:

"Super,👌🏼 🔥💯💯❤️keep up ladies this deserves a 10-star grading, haaaa."

User @Daphney Maphakela said:

"I'm proud of you ladies 💯💯💯."

User @maboreconfy1 shared:

"Ladies I would love to work with u plz when u have space tell me I am a hard-working person ❤️❤️I love ur job please."

User @Vuyelwa Tshililo commented:

"Wow, doing a good cleanup. Don't forget to change the water 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

User @Winnie Mthimunye added:

"I love iservice yenu nangendlela enigcoka ngayo kuhle konke ngani (your service and how beautifully you dress) proud of you guys 🥰🥰🥰."

User @Omphile asked:

"How do I get you guys if I want you to come to my wedding?"

