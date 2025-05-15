One woman on TikTok shared her experience after trying to use a popular brand of skin care products

The content creator posted a clip showing the horrific results of her skincare experiment in pursuit of clear skin

People commented on the woman's videos, and they shared advice about how she should be using the product

A young woman posted a TikTok video complaining about a skin product she tried. The woman washed her face with a trendy product that has become highly recommended on social media.

A TikTok video shows a woman's bad skin after trying a cheap skincare product. Image: @amkellephendu

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman received more than 30,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who shared their own experiences with the skincare brand.

Woman disappointed by skincare

In a video on TikTok, @amkellephendu shared her experience with a detoxifying face wash. In the clip, she showed that her skin was dry and full of marks after using the product. Watch the video of how the woman's skin reacted below:

The lady later shared more updates showing that her skin may be improving after she showed some patience. In a new clip, she claimed she was seeing slight improvement after showing off a smoother texture. The TikToker posted a video of her skin looking less dry than the initial clip. Watch the video of her latest result below:

SA divided over cheap face wash

Online users advised that the young lady should continue using the product, as the big change to her skin was only temporary. The TikToker listened, as many insisted that she should continue to use it, but must use mild moisturisers as well as sunscreen. Others argued she damaged her skin barrier and should stop using the product immediately. Read people's divided comments below:

Online users shared divided thoughts on the cheap skincare product in woman's TikTok videos. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

U.Z.A🌱said:

"Don’t stop. You’re about to have amazing skin♥️"

Lucyn wrote:

"After la chomi into ozoGlower yona 😊 (You will glow after this.)"

a_shona_hun commented:

"I think it’s removing the dead tissues, give it time."

Wa Morija added:

"Don't stop using it, it removes dead skin first, just apply good moisture."

Others believed that the product was not working for her:

KeleBoo💅 advised:

"Leave it, don’t use it. It damaged your skin barrier."

Karabo The Answer added:

"When I see people say Himalaya products are the best, I just look 😒 cause that brand is terrible, especially on sensitive skin! Ke ya de crocodile fela🤣"

Zetadame commented:

"You should have tried on a small patch first😉"

