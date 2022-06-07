Veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni impressed South African social media users with her fantastic dancing skills

The Isibaya actress allegedly got down during fellow actress and friend Connie Chiume's 70th birthday celebration

Peeps were impressed not only by the impressive dance skills but also by the fact that the veteran actress is 64-years-old and can still get down

Thembi Nyandeni showed off her impressive dancing skills in a recent viral video. The veteran actress was captured getting down at Gomora star Connie Chiume's 70th birthday celebrations.

Veteran South African actress Thembi Nyandeni showed off her impressive dance skills in a viral video. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

In the video, the Zone 14 star donned a black and white dress and white sandals. She took to the dance floor and gave other party-goers a run for their money.

Social media users showered the veteran actress with praises on the video posted by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela on Twitter. He wrote:

"Thembi Nyandeni dancing. The 64 year old entertainment industry legend is at Mme Connie Chiume’s 70th birthday party in Tshwane."

@ntswaki_50 commented:

"Thembi Nyandeni aka Umkabayi beautiful and aging gracefully like Connie Chiume. I love them, they are my role models."

@nneile wrote:

"Humans can now live up to 150years…so she is at her mid-life. That’s expected of someone her age…she is still very young."

@Kgopolo40304220 noted:

"This woman loves to dance,she was also dancing on Deborah Fraser funeral service in the hall."

@khoza_mavuyi added:

"I wish she was part of my family we lost a granny who always entertained us."

