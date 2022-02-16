Social media users have been discussing marriage and love after a post was shared about Minnie Dlamini's divorce

Dlamini was married for five years before calling it quits and the end of this chapter for her has resulted in many locals questioning marriage

Peeps have been using Daniel Marven's recent post to discuss what decisions to make before saying "I do"

@danielmarven took to Twitter to share a post about marriage and divorce. Marven shared a screenshot of a tweet that spoke about Minnie Dlamini's marriage lasting five years, resulting in the OP questioning the thought of getting married. Marven shared the following caption:

"That time you have parents and uncles who have been married for over 30 years... Now you have second thoughts because of people you have never even met..."

Social media users took the opportunity to share numerous posts about marriage and when the time is right. Peeps seemed to have tons of opinions about who the right one is and how to confirm this.

After peeps found out about Minnie Dlamini's divorce, it seems many are now questioning marriage. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Stock Photo / Getty Images

Take a look at Marven's post below:

Netizens discuss marriage and what should come with it

@REALKINGBUU3 shared:

"Marriage is for people who are in love not for flexing."

@NDZ_1920 wrote:

"Marriage is so unnecessary. Our parents and uncles were just forcing things."

@OuaMosi tweeted:

"The toxicity of celebrity lifestyles being used a benchmark of success and general standards by the 2k generation... What a shame."

@IshmaelMahlawu3 said:

"They want mjolo that have money nothing else."

@Muruti6 responded with:

"Getting married is not for photoshoots, it is for two different individuals who want to fight to stay together that's it."

@NyanziSekuru added:

"Marriage requires commitment. If you can't commit don't even try."

"Unbecoming Mrs Jones": Minnie Dlamini's divorce has Mzansi getting personal

In more news about Minnie, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news of Minnie Dlamini's divorce. Some peeps shared messages of support while others shaded the stunner following her failed marriage to Quinton Jones.

Scores of peeps took to social media to share their two cents on the matter. Their divorce has become a topic of discussion online. Some peeps said being Mrs Jones suited the media personality while others speculated on the cause behind it.

Taking to Twitter, some trolls shared that they can't wait for the TV presenter to drop a reality show titled Unbecoming Mrs Jones. Others alleged that Unathi Nkayi played a role in the stunner's failed relationship with her baby daddy.

Source: Briefly News