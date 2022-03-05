"Lawsuit revenge loading": Rea Gopane working on Bonang dis track

Rea Gopane is not too happy with Bonang Matheba and is allegedly working a dis track about her according to a video doing the rounds on social media

Bonang slapped Rea with a R500 000 defamation lawsuit following allegations that he made about her getting AKA hooked on drugs

Social media users were not too happy with the video and suggested that Rea is trying to raise funds for the lawsuit but might end up in even more trouble

Controversial YouTuber Rea Gopane is allegedly working on a song slamming Bonang Matheba. The two have not had a great relationship with Bonang suing Rea for R500 000 in a defamation lawsuit.

Rea had alleged that Bonang introduced AKA to drugs leading to the lawsuit being filed against him.

Rea Gopane is allegedly not done with Bonang Matheba is according to reports, he is working on a dis track. Photo credit: reagopane_, bonang_m

Source: Instagram

A video is doing the rounds on social media of Rea allegedly working on a dis track about Bonang and social media users were not impressed with him.

Social media users took to the comment section to react to the video

@Gugstarrr:

"The disrespect this boy has shown to yalls queen. LOL"

@ChrisExcel102:

" This is gonna be a Banger"

@BThusi94:

"Wow .

Someone is gonna get sued again ,100k this time "

@Muamr19:

"Lmao ..my man is trying by all means necessary to make money just to pay off his debt this sounds trash"

@InHisTimes:

"If never folding was a person. We can’t help you pay 300k but we are entertained, keep it coming we will stream your song ."

