The passing of local music pioneer DJ Dimplez sent shockwaves through an already-grieving entertainment industry this week. 'Dimplez', born Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, made quite waves not only in the music game but also in the events organising business, as his close friends would go on to share after his passing.

Speaking intimately with DJ Dimplez's family and industry friends, including DJ Capital, Slikour and Faith K, Briefly News takes a look at the impact of the young creative. He may have gone too soon, but his shift in the game will never be forgotten.

Industry heavyweights like Boity, Faith K and DJ Capital are mourning the sudden passing of DJ Dimplez. Images: boity/Instagram, theefaithk/Instagram, slikouronlife/Instagram, djcapital90/Instagram

DJ Captial

Opening up to Briefly News, DJ Capital spoke fondly of DJ Dimplez as a mentor to the younger musicians still coming up in the growing hip hop community.

"He was a big brother to a lot of us (and) introduced a lot of new talent to the mainstream," Capital says.

Through his popular events organising company, Pop Bottles, DJ Dimplez made room for young talent to showcase their craft and served as an inspiration to every hip hop cat hoping to not only build their legacies as musicians but as true business moguls.

Sharing his last memories of DJ Dimplez, Capital had this to say:

"He was always just a phone call away if we needed any help. A legend who will be sorely missed."

Boity Thulo

Actress-turned-rapper, Boity Thulo headed to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her beloved friend, DJ Dimplez.

The 'Own Your Thrown' hitmaker has had a tough week, mourning the loss of her friend and industry peer Riky Rick just a week before Dimplez's passing.

She spoke affectionately about the "dear friend" and "kind soul" she had found in the musician.

"You changed the game and so many people’s lives for the better while remaining incredibly humble and ever ready to go out of your way for the next person," the touching social media post read.

Slikour

Rapper and popular podcaster, Slikour emphasised the "kind" and "supportive" friend Dimplez had been aside from his public celebrity persona.

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, the podcaster remembered Dimplez as a pioneer of "DJ parties in the hip-hop space". Dimplez events shone a special spotlight on talented local Disc Jockeys where other organisers were sometimes only willing to let rappers and singers take the main stage.

Annual bashes like 'Pop Bottles' introduced Mzansi to some of the most talented up-and-coming local talents, including DJ Speedsta, Ayanda MVP, Ms Cosmo and Lebza The Villian, to name just a few.

Dimplez's magnetic energy made it easy for his industry peers to believe in the vision he always had for these sold-out events:

"He made everyone feel like a part of what he was creating. Whether that's inviting you or just making sure you're sorted when you're there. He was a super kind dude," Slikour ended.

OKmalumkoolkat

Taking to his Instagram page, rapper OKmalumkoolkat shared a similar sentiment. He paid homage to Dimplez for his work in changing the "events scene in the industry."

More than anything else, it's clear the rapper had been deeply traumatised by the loss of two industry peers in just a short few weeks, thinking back to having seen Dimplez at Riky Rick's memorial just a few short days ago.

"It actually hurts ukuthi this is a RIP post about a broer I just caved at the last memorial service a few days ago," he wrote.

The OG local rapper ended by reminding fans and friends to show love to the music legends while they were still alive instead of pouring their hearts out in teary-eyed condolence messages only once they had passed away:

"We don’t pay enough respect to people that literally gave their lives to the game. We don’t honour them enough, while they are still alive. We write heartfelt RIP posts like these because there are no platforms where people are celebrated."

Faith K

R&B and hip-hop artist Faith K says she can attribute much of her success in the music industry to DJ Dimplez and his faith in her in the very beginning.

Before her major success, the up-and-coming rap superstar had been working hard to gain recognition from labels and industry peers. She described Dimplez as one of the few major players willing to take a chance on a young Jozi girl with nothing but a dream.

Sharing her story with Sowetan Live, Faith K says she'd been working behind-the-scenes for his company 'Pop Bottles' as an events organiser. Close to giving up on her dream of becoming a full-time musician, the rapper decided to give it one last go and approached Dimplez:

"Because he was so approachable, I sent him one of my songs and he was immediately excited to work with me," she told the publication.

“He immediately became my mentor and a friend. His death is a huge loss to all those who are upcoming because he really looked out for us, " she shared solemly.

Check out this touching memory the rapper shared of her mentor and biggest supporter:

DJ Dimplez's final goodbye, funeral details announced

On Wednesday, the Mooi family shared Dimplez's funeral details, announcing that only family and friends would be able to attend the private ceremony on the 11th of March.

However, fans will be able to watch the intimate service through a video link that has yet to be shared.

A public memorial service will also be hosted by the 'Pop Bottles' family, with more event details yet to be shared.

In closing, the Mooi family thanked Mzansi for their kindness and support during this very dark period of grief. They made sure to let the musician's fans know just how grateful Dimplez would have been for all the love shown to the people closest to him.

