King Monada has bet his whole mansion on Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq's boxing match. The Limpopo-born singer is seemingly backing Naak Musiq.

King Monada shared that he'll give away his house if Cassper Nyovest beats Naak Musiq. Image: @kingmonadamusic, @casspernyovest, @iamnaakmusiq

The Idibala hitmaker took to social media to share that he's giving his house to the community if Mufasa wins the bout. The fight will take place on Saturday, 9 April.

Taking to Twitter, the Limpopo-born star confidently shared that he's ready to part ways with the stunning house he recently built in his hometown. According to The South African, King Monada wrote:

"If @casspernyovest wins I am giving my house back to the community."

Social media users took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to his post:

@ArsonistMdir said:

"Monada I need that house! I am the community."

@malesa_lebogang wrote:

"Bathong, the same house you were showing us a few weeks ago."

@hipno_k commented:

"But he's gonna win Monada."

@KhonjwayoSipho said:

"Your confidence will betray you, King."

@mmamosiga wrote:

"Did you pay that guy who installed the balcony? I don't want debts nna when I move into my house."

@C_that added:

"My name is The Community. I'm gonna hold you to this promise you've made."

King Monada shows off soft like goals with snaps of complete mansion

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Limpopo-born talent King Monada is officially the new ambassador of the soft life. The media personality stunned followers when he shared photos of his new home, fresh from construction.

King Monada has shown fans that hard work really does pay off. The music sensation is living large and not too shy to show it. ZAlebs reports that Monada stopped the timeline when he gave peeps a sneak peek into his lavish home.

The stunning home is situated in Tzaneen and is said to have cost King Monada R1.5 million to build. The South African reports that the musician's garage had some luxury cars to decorate the large home. The comments lit up with praises from impressed fans.

