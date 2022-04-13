President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal where over 100 people have been killed

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister in KZN Sipho Hlomuka said 259 people have died

Ramaphosa declared the province a state of disaster, however it is in the process of being gazetted

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal where heavy rains and floods claimed the lives of hundreds of residents across the province.

While Ramaphosa initially said the death toll needs to be verified, Kwazulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Sipho Hlomuka said 259 across the province have been killed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited KwaZulu-Natal residents who were affected by the recent inclement weather. Image: @GovernmentZA/Getty

Source: Twitter

Hlomuka said this is one of the darkest moments in the history of KZN and that scores of people have been displaced due to their homes being damaged, according to News24. He added that “mop up” operations are being conducted and the government will provide relief to those affected.

Ramaphosa has attributed the inclement weather conditions to climate change and declared the province a state of disaster, SABC News reported. However, the declaration is still in the process of being gazetted.

Social media users react to Ramaphosa’s visit

Sipho Chuma said:

“Let's keep on praying for KZN.”

Sinde Nhlapo commented:

“KZN Issue is heartbreaking.”

Malik Tshepxion Camara posted:

“Very bad indeed, catastrophic. We saw this back in Mozambique, now in our country.”

Njabuloh Kameo Zulu shared:

“Sending prayers for KZN.”

KZN Floods: Eskom suspends loadshedding in KwaZulu-Natal after calls from the EFF and DA

Briefly News previously reported Eskom made the decision not to impose the loadshedding schedule in eThekwini due to the devastation of the floods that have turned people's lives upside down. The floods have led to homes being destroyed due to landslides and many people losing their lives due to houses collapsing or being swept away in the floods.

According to News24, Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter announced in a press briefing regarding rolling blackouts that the city of eThekwini will not be loadshedded as a result of the floods. De Ruyter explained that as it stands, the KwaZulu-Natal province uses about 7 000 MW of electricity from the national grid.

De Ruyter added that an assessment of the KZN grid has been done and there are currently minor interruptions. The Eskom CEO also stated that the state-owned power utility is offering KZN municipalities assistance during this time.

