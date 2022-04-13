The devasting floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province have led to Eskom deciding not to implement loadshedding

Eskom's decision follows calls from two political organisations asking Eskom and the KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala not to go ahead with rolling blackouts in the province

South Africans have shared multiple messages on social media about the flooding in KZN and some have placed the blame on the government

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Eskom made the decision not to impose the loadshedding schedule in eThekwini due to the devastation of the floods that have turned people's lives upside down.

The floods have led to homes being destroyed due to landslides and many people losing their lives due to houses collapsing or being swept away in the floods.

Eskom will not be moving forward with loadshedding in KwaZulu-Natal due to flooding. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter announced in a press briefing regarding rolling blackouts that the city of eThekwini will not be loadshedded as a result of the floods. De Ruyter explained that as it stands, the KwaZulu-Natal province uses about 7 000 MW of electricity from the national grid.

De Ruyter added that an assessment of the KZN grid has been done and there are currently minor interruptions. The Eskom CEO also stated that the state-owned power utility is offering KZN municipalities assistance during this time.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eskom's decision comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance called on the power utility to not implement rolling blackouts in KZN, reports TimesLIVE.

The EFF issued a statement saying that going ahead with loadshedding in KZN was inhumane and would add to the trauma people are currently experiencing.

The DA asked the KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala to ensure that loadshedding is not implemented in the province, as he has the authority to influence that decision.

“Loadshedding is effected through municipalities, which means both the premier and the MEC have the authority to ensure lights do not go out in hard-hit areas," said DA leader Francois Rodgers.

South Africans weigh in on the situation in KwaZulu-Natal

@nombonisogasa said:

"The catastrophic floods in KZN are a painful reminder of the consequences of climate change. But they are also about poor governance, lack of maintenance of public facilities like roads, drainage systems and a government that ignores or has no early warning systems."

@alfred_cabonena said:

"KZN did experience the same floods in the late 1980s, so it has nothing to do with climate change."

@Cyza said:

"The same people who were loud and wanted to donate R50 million to Cuba are now quiet when it comes to #KZNFloods, that R 50 000 000.00 could come in handy now."

KZN Floods: Horrific video shows car swept away after attempting to cross a flooded bridge

Briefly News previously reported that a heart-breaking video of a car being swept away into a river has been circulating online, leaving Saffas with mixed emotions.

The clip shared by web influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) on Twitter shows a Toyota Avanza attempt to drive over what appears to be a flooded bridge. The vehicle submerges and forces its way into the water.

It continues to slowly move forward before the reverse lights go on, as the driver attempts to go back. The vehicle eventually succumbs to the force of the water and turns to the side and is thrown into the river water.

Source: Briefly News