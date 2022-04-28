Popular South African telenovela The Wife had peeps playing the guessing game on the timeline following another episode

Fans are still trying to figure out whether Sambulo played by the talented Sipho Ndlovu, is dead or he will come back to take his revenge on Mandisa

Mzansi has taken to social media to share different opinions; many are convinced that their fav is going to come back

The latest episode of The Wife has left viewers with more questions than answers. The popular Showmax telenovela topped Twitter trends as fans were trying to unpack the drama.

'The Wife' viewers are still hoping that Sambulo is not dead and will come back soon.

Following the latest episodes, The Wife viewers are still divided on whether Sambulo is dead or will come back when everyone least expects it. Some say he is hiding and will come back to take his revenge, while others have lost hope that their favourite' silent assassin' will be back.

However, Mzansi was impressed by how the Zulu brothers were able to take out their sworn enemy, the infamous Majola brothers. Peeps took to Twitter to share different views.

@LiraMalatji said:

"So wait guys, if Sambulo is still alive, who did they bury??? Zandile's dad? Also kante wasn't there a viewing, if there was, who did they view in the casket?"

@shaz0621 added:

"I honestly can't cry for Sambulo cause I believe he is alive somewhere, n he will return much stronger with a new woman in his life."

@Jabu_Macdonald added:

"#TheWifeShowmax Sambulo will be back in next week's episode, and he will deal with Mandisa on our behalf."

@naledi_molotsi commented:

"Zandile mentioned something about Nqoba washing Sambulo's body. So the question is: whose body did they wash if Sambulo is alive?"

The Wife viewers call out Mandisa for betraying the Zulu Brothers: “I’m tired of her, she can die now”

Briefly News previously reported that Mandisa trended on social media, following her uncalled for behaviour. The star proved that she could do whatever it took to take her revenge against the Zulu brothers without thinking about the consequences.

In the new episodes uploaded on Showmax, Mandisa, played by fan favourite actress Zikhona Sondlaka joined hands with Zulu brother's sworn enemies, the infamous Majola brothers.

Mandisa's silly behaviour did not only anger fans. Many called for her exit from the show, saying that Mandisa would do more damage if left alone.

