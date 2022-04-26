Big Brother Mzansi viewers shared that they can't wait to see their faves on screen again after the producers of the show announced the programme's spin-off

The fans of the competition shared that they can't wait to see their faves during the reunion which will be hosted by Sol Phenduka

Social media users shared that they want to find out how their favourite housemates' lives changed after their appeared on the latest season of the game

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A new Big Brother Mzansi spin-off has been announced. The reunion show titled Sesfikile will be hosted by Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka.

'Big Brother Mzansi' former housemates will appear on a new show. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The reality TV competition's social media team took to their timeline to share the good news. The team shared that the new show will televised on Fridays at 21:30.

"Join Sol Phenduka as he finds out how their lives have changed since leaving the House."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Big Brother Mzansi fans took to Twitter to share that they can't wait to see their fave's on their screens again. Peeps shared that they want to find out how the likes of Themba, Mpho, Sis Tamara and other former housemates' lives have changed after they appeared on the latest season of the game:

@aCko___ wrote:

"Can’t believe I’m going to see my favourite person on screen again!!!"

@AppleMokoena said:

"I need Mphowabadimo on the show though."

@OlwethuGumz commented:

"Friday night plans sorted."

@YolandaKarabo wrote:

"I know Sol will keep them at their tippie toes with some juicy questions, let’s go."

@Intemnandi said:

"I just hope Themba is there please."

@WasThandiwear added:

"I wanna see what Sis Tamara has been up to."

Themba's baby mama accuses him of cheating on her with R2m winner Mpho

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Themba's baby mama has zero chill. The Big Brother Mzansi star's mother of two kids has accused him of dating the winner of this season's #BBM, Mpho.

Nqobile Khuzwayo went off on social media and alleged that her baby dad is now "sleeping" at hotels with Mpho. Themba was the fan-fave to win the TV game show but Mpho won the race at the finish line.

Some social media users shared that Mpho rubbed her up the wrong way when she walked away with the R2 million prize money. She thought her "man" was going to win the competition.

Source: Briefly News