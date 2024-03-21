The Real Housewives of Durban 's latest episode sparked social media buzz as Maria and Angel nearly came to blows during a heated argument, shocking fans

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared a clip of Maria almost lifting a chair to hit Angel, questioning Maria's strength

Social media reactions were divided, with some supporting Angel and others siding with Maria, while fans praised Angel for bringing drama to the show

Every new episode of The Real Housewives of Durban has guaranteed drama and viewers are here for it. The latest episode saw Maria and Angel almost getting into a fistfight after a messy argument.

‘RHOD’ stars Angel and Maria had a heated argument in the show's latest episode. Image: @mariavkatz and @angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Maria and Angel almost fight on RHOD's latest episode

The Real Housewives of Durban is giving fans the content they signed up for. The show has been charting social media trends after the latest episode aired. Fans were shocked to see Angel and Maria getting into a heated argument, which almost resulted in a fistfight.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared a short clip of the fight on his page. After almost lifting a heavy chair to hit Angel, the post asked about Maria's strength. The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"#RHODurban Where did Maria get all of this strength??? she shocked me."

Fans weigh in on Angel and Maria's fight

Social media users seemed divided by the incident. Some supported Angel, while others said Maria was correct.

@stobamatlha20 said:

"Angel did it for me ma 78 ba tlwaela please Iyoojust because someone is younger doesn’t mean they should tolerate disrespect Angel my fighter #RHOD."

@SocialHomebody_ wrote:

"Angel is so messy every episode it’s her vs someone "

@esihle_siwela added:

"This scene everyone is a staring in Their own rights."

@KholofeloMilli2 added:

"Doesn’t Nonku get tired of being around people who fight and scratch each other especially since she’s a Christian??!"

@toddy_thando noted:

"And people should stop removing people from shows just because they don’t like them Angel is giving them drama and we love it."

Drama as Sorisha Naidoo gets dragged

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sorisha Naidoo and Zama Ngcobo's petty beef has made its way into the Twitter trends.

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Durban, the Durban ladies served drama like they usually do.

Source: Briefly News