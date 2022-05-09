BET award-winning Mzansi star Sho Madjozi recently celebrated her 30th birthday with a big bash in her village Xigodini, Limpopo

The John Cena hitmaker hinted that she wanted to mark her new age surrounded by her people in an Instagram post, and she made it come true

Social media has been awash with well wishes and birthday messages for the award-winning singer and songwriter

Sho Madjozi ditched the usual glitz and glam of celebrity birthdays for a big community bash in her home village in Limpopo.

Mzansi headed to social media to celebrate Sho Madjozi on her 30th birthday. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

The John Cena hitmaker hinted a while back that her wish for her birthday this year was to celebrate with her family and community. She wrote:

"For my birthday this year, I want to have a village party. Xibelani, some of my favorite artists, prizes, games, and then when I perform I want to be lulad with money and gifts . I’ve been through a lot, I need to go home and celebrate. Miri yini? Are we bringing back xiseveseve or what?"

Madjozi made her dream come true, and if the pictures and videos making rounds on social media are anything to go by, peeps had fun at the bash.

The big event included dance competitions, games, and performances from stars like Makhadzi, Muneyi, and Sho Madjozi.

The Huku hitmaker's fans have also flocked to social media to celebrate the star on her birthday.

@callherkribblezz wrote:

"Happy birthday hun, May today be everything and more."

@reen_criss added:

"Happy birthday."

@lewiskariku noted:

"All the best in your celebrations Kenya we dea."

@sackyross commented:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BABY QUEEN WISHING YOU BLESSINGS FROM ALL MIGHT GOD.THATS THE BEST IN LIFE. STAY BLESSED."

