Award-winning South African singer Lira has headed to social media to celebrate the success of her hit single Feel Good

The remix of the song done by DJ Maphorisa was nominated for a SAMA in the Remix of the Year category

Lira, who recently suffered from a stroke, also took the opportunity to give her fans and followers an update on her health, saying she is getting better

Popular singer Lira could not hide her joy following the nomination of the remix of her song Feel Good at the SAMA awards.

The award-winning vocalist and singer who worked on the song with popular hitmaker DJ Maphorisa said the news was special to her.

Feel Good remix was nominated in the Remix of the Year category alongside Uhuru by Sun-el Musician, Azana and Da Capo, Ladon by Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo, Mama by Josiah De Desciple, Boohle and Da Capo and Gcina Impilo Yami by Bucy Radebe and DJ Clio.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lira shared the good news with her fans and followers. She also took the chance to give a health update saying she is getting much better. She wrote:

"Such special news right now. ☺️. Just received a SAMA nomination for my remix done by @djmaphorisa! I'm very well, slowly, slowly recovering! #FeelGood15."

Fans and industry colleagues flocked to the comments section to celebrate with the star.

@bouwercarol said:

"Just seeing you post warms my heart ❤️ good to know that the recovery is going well angel "

@bridgetmasinga commented:

"Yes yes gorgeous."

@lifewiththami wrote:

"Singing La La La La Laaaaa….La La La La La La La ❤️ Congratulations Gorgeous…we are grateful for steady but sure recovery #FeelGood15"

