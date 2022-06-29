Fans of Skeem Saam were in for a ride in the latest episode with fan-favourite couple pretty and Lehasa

Skeem Saam has been a scandalous affair with Pretty and Lehasa's forbidden romance that has now escalated

Avid viewers of Skeem Saam were blown away by Pretty, Lehasa and Khwezikazi's storyline as many took to social media to react

Skeem Saam has been a weekly trending topic with pretty and Lehasa's affair. The problem with the viewers' favourite couple is that Lehasa is not a single man.

Pretty and Lehasa from 'Skeem Saam' have a disastrous date when Khwezikazi shows up and hurts Lehasa for his infidelity. Image: Instagram/skeemsaam10

Source: Instagram

Consequences have befallen Pretty and Lehasa after Kwezikhazi catches onto their betrayal.

Pretty and Lehasa pay for betraying Khwezikazi on Skeem Saam

Fans of Skeem Saam reacted to the latest episode where, according to The South African, Lehasa got stabbed.

Lehasa's partner Khwezi got double payback when she attacked Lehasa with a knife and framed Pretty (Lerato Marabe). Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, got caught red-handed cheating with Pretty, and Khwezikazi reacted dramatically, much to viewers' delight.

Skeem Saam viewers remember Lehasa's other dangerous ex after Khwezikazi stabs him

Khwezi's theatrics reminded long-time viewers of another of Lehasa's exes, Lelo. Fans were amused that Lehasa attracts women who go to extremes.

@GRamasike commented:

"Lehasa needs to go for a serious cleansing from these psychopath girlfriends. First Lelo and now Kwezi #SkeemSaam "

@XikaDaLodge_II commented:

"Khwezi ke Super Saiyan God upgrade from what Lelo left from"

Fans of Skeem Saam support Pretty and Lehasa

Although Lehasa and Pretty have a forbidden love, fans support their union as they have been given the couple name "Prehasa". Fans want Khwezi (played by Samukele Mkhize) to be caught so that Pretty's name will be cleared.

@MatshidisoBella commented:

"I hope Peterson does a good job and finds out that it's Khwezi. Lehasa better not wake up with memory loss yoh mmawee stress! Stress! I am sooo stressed!!!"

Fans were impressed by the episode, with some even asking for a bigger production.

@Its_Cleopatratm commented:

"At this point skeem saam should be a Netflix series because wow! #SkeemSaam"

Some even suggest a longer running time for the soapie.

@lady_fheli commented:

"Skeem Saam used to be an hour-long when it started out and only played on Thursdays then it became a full on soapie. But I get you. They must give us one hour elke dag "

"Pretty’s bubble is about to burst": Fans convinced Lehasa's Khwezi is pregnant

Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam trended on the timeline following the latest spicy episode. The viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela are convinced that Khwezi is pregnant with Lehasa's baby.

These days, Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, is head-over-heels in love with his bae, Pretty. The businessman is no longer even interested in getting hitched to his fianceé, Kwezi, a character played by Samukele Mkhize.

