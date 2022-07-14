South African soapie DiepCity is causing a buzz on social media as viewers raved about the show's storylines

DiepCity 's latest episode left the audience impressed as they were blown away by the acting and storyline from MaShenge and Bonga

DiepCity has created such a buzz that some were even taken by the soundtrack of the Mzansi Magic soapie

DiepCity is a TV show which airs on Mzansi Magic channel 161. The latest episode of the South African hit soapie, DiepCity included a stellar performance from Dawn Thandeka King, who plays MaShenge.

'DiepCity' 's MaShenge and Bonga's storyline has many viewers engrossed as they look forward to a cheating bombshell. Image: Instagram/@diepcitymzansi161

Loyal viewers of the show were impressed by many characters as they took to social media to express their satisfaction. Fans of the show had hilarious reactions to the latest episode.

Viewers applaud DiepCity's latest episode and MaShenge

The latest episode of DiepCity had a scene between MaShenge and Bonga played by Hamilton Dlamini. Many netizens were emotional about the two's scene and anticipated the next episode where a bombshell about Bonga's cheating awaits MaShenge.

Many netizens felt that Dawn Thandeka's performance as MaShenge was especially deserving of recognition.

@__PalesaM commented:

"I can't wait until MaShenge finds out about Bonga's cheating #DiepCityMzansi."

@mmakhumoetsile commented:

"MaShenge is going to kill Bonga once she finds out... I'm going to miss Punka #DiepCityMzansi."

Fans also loved Mgedeza, played by Mduduzi Mabasa, who impressed with his acting skills. Viewers also enjoyed his character's plotline, where a nurse got the best of Mgedeza.

@Mathlodi9 commented:

"Mgedeza ke BOZZA shame.. I respect this guy, his acting skills.#DiepCityMzansi."

Skeem Saam fans react to Khwezi's arrest for trying to slay Lehasa and Pretty

In more TV entertainment, Briefly News previously reported that Khwezi has finally been arrested for the attempted murder of Lehasa and his bae Pretty. The SABC 1 telenovela's teasers show Khwezi inside the interrogation room with police officer Peterson.

While she's being interrogated, Lehasa can be seen in a hospital bed. Khwezi, who is Lehasa's fianceé, wants Lehasa, a role played by Cedric Fourie, and Pretty out of the way so she could have the businessman's millions to herself.

Source: Briefly News