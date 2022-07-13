Skeem Saam villain Khwezi has been nabbed for the attempted murder of lovers Lehasa and Pretty after terrorising them for days

The telenovela's latest teasers show Khwezi, a role played by Samukele Mkhize, being interrogated by the show's trusted cop, Peterson

Lehasa put his and Khwezi's lobola negotiations on ice after she found out that she was after his millions and has been dating Pretty on the side

Khwezi has finally been arrested for the attempted murder of Lehasa and his bae Pretty. The SABC 1 telenovela's teasers show Khwezi inside the interrogation room with police officer, Peterson.

‘Skeem Saam’ viewers shared mixed reactions to Khwezi’s arrest for trying to kill Lehasa and Pretty. Image: @samukele_mkhize, @cedric_a_fourie, @leratomarabe

While she's being interrogated, Lehasa can be seen in a hospital bed. Khwezi, who is Lehasa's fianceé, wants Lehasa, a role played by Cedric Fourie, and Pretty out of the way so she could have the businessman's millions to herself.

Khwezi, a character played by Samukele Mkhize, lost it a few weeks back when she found out Lehasa is head-over-heels in love with Pretty. The South African reports that she tried to kill Lehasa by herself and hired a hitmen to deal with Pretty, real name Lerato Marabe.

Skeem Saam viewers of the soapie took to the timeline to share their thoughts on the show's epic storyline. Many shared that they're happy the villain that is Khwezi is finally nabbed for all her crimes.

@matshepomokoen1 said:

"When did Peterson arrest someone and that person is sentenced to jail, soon Kwezi will be free."

@MinellyNowy wrote:

"What madness is this? Khwezi always referring to Lehasa as her husband. Heyyyy your lobola negotiations are on ice."

@cedrick_mphulo added:

"Khwezi must just admit that she got caught. Her funny mind games are not entertaining anymore."

Skeem Saam viewers applaud Khwezi for slaying 'Safta widow'scene

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers are slowly falling in love with the villainous Khwezi. Following the latest episode of the SABC 1 soapie, the fans applauded Samukele Mtshali for slaying the character of Khwezi.

Khwezi rocked up at her fiancé's home dressed like a widow and put on a show. She thought Lehasa was dead, but his uncle told her that he's still alive. Before going to Lehasa's home, she even practised how to cry. In her own words, she was ready to put on a SAFTA performance at Lehasa's home as she thought she had killed him.

Khwezi is not happy that Lehasa is now in a relationship with Pretty and no longer wants to marry her. The South African reports that she wanted to get hitched to him for his money.

