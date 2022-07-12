Busisiwe Lurayi's passing has left South Africa reeling from losing one of the industry's greatest talents.

How to Ruin Christmas star Busisiwe Lurayi's death was announced much to the sadness of many, and the actress's colleagues have begun to share tributes

Busisiwe Lurayi 's supporters joined the countless celebrities who have taken the time to share moving messages about the late actress

Busisiwe Lurayi's death came unexpectedly for many supporters. The actress was in the process of shooting the latest season of How to Ruin Christmas, set to air at the end of the year during the festive season.

Talented actress Busisiwe Lurayi has left many grieving over her sudden passing on 10 July 2022. Image: Instagram /@busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

News about Busisiwe Lurayi's passing broke on 11 July 2022. Many were devastated at losing the talent.

South African celebrities' messages to Busisiwe Lurayi

Briefly News reported that Busisiwe suffered a short illness and unfortunately passed away on 10 July 2022. Many personalities in the entertainment industry mourn the award-winning actress.

Anele Mdoda took to her Twitter to share how much she loved Busi's work. Mona Monyane wrote that she was speechless as she shared a picture of Busi at work. Actress Manaka Ranaka also expressed her disbelief.

How to Ruin Christmas co-star Thando Thabethe shared an illustration of the two actresses as she expressed her heartbreak on social media. Portia Gumede complimented the lead actress in a post, saying she was a "force" to be reckoned with. Bonnie Mbuli also mourned the loss of Busi in a tweet as she called her a" dazzling star".

@DrMoukangwe commented:

" I was always looking forward to how to ruin Christmas because of her ! O ntshwariša stress #RIPBusiLurayi "

@NQOBZR commented:

"Yeah ne, she seemed like a cool person to be friends with, to have nje in your life. May her soul rest in peace"

@KanyoKngwendu commented:

"I have always been a fan fan fan of her, I loved that girl on every character she played. I am so sad "

