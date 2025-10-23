Musa Mseleku was caught off guard when his second wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni," shared some bedroom advice with him

An old video from the famous polygamist's reality show surfaced, when he was preparing to welcome a fifth wife to his family, and MaYeni decided to help him

The hilarious interaction not only left the crowd in stitches but also showcased MaYeni's generous sense of humour

Musa Mseleku was left completely flustered when his second wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Yeni, decided to share some unsolicited but necessary bedroom advice, preparing her polygamist husband for the arrival of his fifth wife.

A video of the Uthando Nesthembu star's diary session with his wife surfaced on 21 September 2025, shortly after the show came to an end. In the clip, MaYeni decided to turn the spotlight on Mseleku and gave him frank, on-camera advice about his decision to marry a fifth, much younger wife.

"Seeing that you're marrying this young woman, will you still be energetic when you go to the other wives after you've been with her? You won't come to our places and snore because she would have drained you?"

MaYeni offered Musa Mseleku a candid piece of advice regarding the energy and vitality required to maintain a relationship with all his wives.

"Listen here, Mthombeni, change your diet and exercise. Because I love you, I will help you."

Her message, though playfully delivered on camera, was a straightforward demand for equal attention and sustained commitment.

"You're doing this for you and your family. You are going to have five wives, right? Where will you get the energy to keep up with all of us? We will all want a piece of you."

MaYeni's message was clear: if Mseleku chooses to expand his family, he is personally responsible for ensuring his energy and performance can meet the needs of every wife, with absolutely no excuses.

Their hilarious video left fans in stitches, lamenting the end of their once-loved reality show.

Watch Musa and MaYeni's video below.

Fans react to MaYeni's candid advice

Viewers admired MaYeni for always saying what everyone is afraid to say.

gorgeous_eve3 said:

"I like her, she’s direct."

eole_mmaaagwetumi joked:

"He's already exhausted; they've drained him."

aphane_ouma admired MaYeni:

"Just a girl having an open and honest conversation with her man, and not being disrespectful about it. Love it for her."

regal_amaromo laughed:

"Queen said what she said, you come to my bedroom, you work, baba!"

1_dimplebeauty wrote:

"A girl who knows what she wants."

sne_d added:

"She definitely keeps him young."

khathide011 joked:

"She's right. Bro looks like he's bearly coping."

nana_mokgosi showed love to MaYeni:

"You could never make me hate her!"

