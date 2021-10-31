“The Actual Cuteness”: Gab Unions Baby Girl Serves Adele Inspired Halloween Look

Kaavia James had the internet in a frenzy with pics of her 2021 Halloween costume

The happy baby was serving looks in her Adele inspired fit and mom Gabrielle Union could not have been more encouraging

The actresses famous friends flooded the comments section with sweet words of encouragement for the tot

Actress Gabrielle Union had the internet going crazy on Friday evening with pictures of her mini-me, Kaavia James. The adorable 1-year-old rocked an 'Adele' inspired Halloween look that only a true future icon could pull off.

Gabrielle Union had the internet going crazy on Friday evening with pictures of her mini-me, Kaavia James.

Posing with her bestie, @crosby_sparrow the tiny pair channelled the "Rolling in the Deep" singer and her pal Rich Paul. The tots looked all grown up in their ball gowns and suits- They'd give anyone a run for their money!

Lots of unions famous friends flooded the comments section with love for the toddlers. Check out some of the sweet comments below:

Gabrielle Union feared Dwayne might not love her fully over fertility issues

In more on Queen Gab, Briefly News previously reported that actress Gabriel Union has shared her surrogacy journey and how it felt not being able to birth her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade.

In a candid interview with Trevor Noah, the thespian said she felt the importance of telling her story in her new book You Got Anything Stronger, which made her feel liberated.

On her surrogacy journey, Union said she felt like a loser and failure for not carrying her baby and that her body had failed her. She felt her hubby Dwayne Wade deserved "something other than" her.

Not having the nine months to bond with her baby in her belly, Union felt that she and her husband had to work hard to create a bond with Kaavia.

"It's like me and Dwayne are in the same boat with Kaav. We both had to work to create a bond... I was so worried that maybe she was not going to love me as much because I didn't birth her," the actress narrated.

Union was also worried that her husband might not love her fully and completely because she could not give birth to their daughter, saying it is something she'll never know.

She added it is brutal, heartbreaking, and an awful story that not many people get to share.

The author said many have not opened up on their surrogacy stories, and it made her feel different and a loser that her story was as "messy".

Writing helped her release her pain, and she also shared many other stories about her journey.

Union has in the past shared her journey with miscarriages and trying to get a baby.

Source: Briefly.co.za