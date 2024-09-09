A video of a lady who uses the traditional medicine approach to heal unwell babies got a lot of attention from social media users

The woman has many parents who took their kids to her raving about her services

Social media users were quick to compliment her for using her gift to heal babies, while others pleaded for her location to take their babies

A video of a traditional healer specialising in babies left social media users warm-hearted. Image: @ dr_nomadlozi

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a video in her ndumba (a hut/room used by traditional healers) feeding the babies and circulating sage underneath their feet as a healing procedure.

The video was shared on the young gogo's page under the user name @dr_nomadlozi on TikTok.

The traditional healer is good with kids

In the video, the gogo carefully holds each child while feeding them. Some of the babies fell asleep while she had them.

SA peeps highlight how comfortable the babies are around the woman

After watching the video, the traditional healer received floods of compliments, while some expressed that her hug would heal them.

User @ nako_mankosi commented:

"No one can convince me otherwise your heart is pure, pure, pure. This is beautiful shame."

User @ being.oratilwe asked:

"The baby who is sleeping peacefully so 😭♥️Gogo can you carry a 26yr old baby like me njalo ?😭♥️."

User @ mosotho333 added:

"To us who can’t have kids…we rejoice with you guys💖! Le chosen and blessed🙏🏾."

User @ Caroline_S gave the gogo a title:

"I always say they specialize like any other Dr She's a paediatrician in my view."

User @Amanda23 shared her experience after visiting the traditional healer with her baby:

"🥰 I took my son when he was 3 months for ibala best decision I ever made 🥺❤️😘 thokoza Gogo kwande."

User @nomkhietharsjadu pointed out hygiene:

"I am so proud of how clean and well-organized Induba kaGogo is. It is these kinds of Izangoma that bring dignity to our African Indigenous spirituality🤗."

