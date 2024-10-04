“Having Faith in the 2-Pot System”: Woman Left With R7 After Paying Debts

A local taxpayer shared in a TikTok video that after settling her debts, she only had R7 left

She also shared that she had faith in the two-pot system to help her out financially, money she was possibly still waiting for

Social media users took to the comments to share their frustrations about waiting for their funds

A woman had R7 left after paying her debts. Images: @phillisshibambu1

After the two-pot system took effect on 1 September, many people rushed to access their funds through the new scheme. One woman, waiting for money from the system, shared that she had less than R10 after settling her debts.

Waiting for the money

Using the handle @phillisshibambu1, a woman uploaded a video on TikTok showing she only had R7 left after getting her salary, adding that she relied on the two-pot system to help her financially.

Showing a R5 and R2 coin in her hand, she wrote in her video:

"The only money left from my salary after paying every debt I created, having faith in the two-pot system. GEPF (Government Employees Pension Fund)."

Watch the video below:

SA complains about waiting for money from 2-pot system

Many social media users in the post's comment section shared how they were waiting to get money from the two-pot system from different service providers.

@user511810768835 shared their story of financial struggles:

"I got paid on Monday. I'm only left with R100. I had faith that the 2-pot system was going to pay me."

A frustrated @masello.mokotedi said:

"I'm still waiting since I submitted [my application] on the 9th of September."

@eliot3577 wondered in the comments:

"Does the government have money? How on earth do we wait two months if they have money?"

@trymokoena said to the woman:

"At least you managed to withdraw R7. Some of us go and check on the app to see if it's still there."

@inkabiyamosotho could relate to the taxpayer and replied:

"The feeling is mutual."

@user29290865937448 shared their thoughts on the matter:

"Maybe it's time for unions to intervene."

