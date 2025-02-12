Global site navigation

“You Left No Breadcrumbs”: Teacher Flexes Whole Week’s Outfits, SA Impressed
People

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A stylish teacher hopped on a popular trend, showcasing her chic weekly outfits and wowing online users
  • Her looks ranged from a pantsuit on Monday to a denim dress on Friday in the clip that she shared on TikTok
  • Social media users loved her style, with many picking their favourite outfit and encouraging her to start vlogging

TikTok users filled the comment section asking where a teacher got her gorgeous outfits
A fashion-forward teacher wowed social media users with work outfits from Monday to Friday. Image: @rebaona.kgalalelo
Source: TikTok

A fashionable teacher embraced a popular online challenge and won social media after sharing her weekly work outfits, giving her followers a glimpse into her wardrobe and proving that teachers can be professional and stylish.

The video was posted on TikTok by @rebaona.kgalalelo, gaining many views, likes and comments.

The teacher shows her Monday to Friday outfits

In the clip, @rebaona.kgalalelo started the week strong with a sleek brown sleeveless pantsuit on Monday, paired with white heels, followed by formal pants and a sleeveless top on Tuesday.

Wednesday was a more relaxed look with denim jeans and sneakers, while Thursday brought back a touch of elegance with formal pants and a blazer. She wrapped up the week in a chic denim dress paired with sneakers on Friday.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the teacher's style

Social media users flooded the comment section with compliments, admiring her classy and versatile style. Many shared their favourite outfit of the week, with some leaning towards her structured Monday, while others loved her casual Friday

Social media users were impressed by a lady's fashion sense
A gorgeous teacher received compliments online after showing off her style. Image: @rebaona.kgalalelo
Source: TikTok

User @Dennis Danny added:

"That beautiful face deserves a smile hle🥰."

User @Kamogelo 🇿🇦🇬🇧 commented:

"Been waiting for you to hop on this trend 🔥 You left no breadcrumbs 💯."

User @5EFFICIENT EVENTS said:

"Now this is a very well-dressed teacher."

User @Ms_kgomotso shared:

"Love it baby ❤️."

User @Lesego Mphahlele added:

"Re emetse vlog thisha (we are waiting for a vlog teacher)😭😭."

User @Luthando S. Bhengu said:

"On point."

Source: Briefly News

