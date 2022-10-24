DJ Zinhle is one amazing businesswoman, and she recently announced the growth of her hair company

Zinhle's Hair Majesty had an opening ceremony for its location in the continent's biggest shopping centre, and fans could not be more excited

The hitmaker left her potential customers excited to try out the services from her wig brand that's been in the headlines before

DJ Zinhle's business brands keep growing. Hair Majesty officially has a salon available at the Mall of Africa.

DJ Zinhle is a force to be reckoned with, as she recently opened a hair salon in the Mall of Africa. Image: Instagram/@djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The musician is one hard-working woman, and people were impressed that she is on yet another venture. The DJ's milestone comes after some negative reviews, and customers continue to support her.

DJ Zinhle's Hair Majesty launches salon

According to ZAlebs, Zinhle celebrated the first hair salon by Hair Majesty. The star shared a video of herself officially opening the store.

DJ Zinhle's brand recovered after facing some negative reviews. The video shows people can have their wigs installed at the hair salon. Many peeps were eager as they commented their congratulations to Zinhle. Others commented about how they could not wait to give her facility a visit.

n_nonabe commented:

"Such Kardashian energy."

botshelo__ commented:

"Are there any birthday month discounts available on products and/services?"

dylan_wannenberg commented:

"Congratulations mah."

rain_bow_kxdd commented:

"Congratulations Zee hope to see more 2000 stores❤️"

ntombee_1 commented:

"This is for is definitely made for royalty."

"Hebatho kids grow": DJ Zinhle's baby dubbed daddy's look-alike by fans

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle has a good-looking family with Murah Bongz. Their cute kid has Mzansi fawning over how fast she is growing.

In the latest picture of Asante, peeps pointed out who she most resembles between Zinhle and Murdah. Most netizens insisted that Asante is her dad's twin.

A family picture of DJ Zinhle with her daughter Asante made people realise that the musician never looks like her kids. In the picture, Asante was standing next to her father, Murdah Bongz, and many people marvelled at how much they looked alike.

Source: Briefly News