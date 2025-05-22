An American man praised the US president, Donald Trump, over the way he handled things with the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa

During the Oval Office meeting, Trump “ambushed” Ramaphosa with news clippings and a video to back his baseless claim that South Africa is committing "genocide" against white South African farmers

Mzansi netizens reacted to a video of the US man applauding Trump over his behaviour towards Ramaphosa

An American man has sparked heated online debate after expressing admiration for U.S. President Donald Trump, following South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent high-profile meeting with him.

An American man praised Donald Trump's handling of Cyril Ramaphosa at the Oval Office meeting.

US man impressed with Trump after Ramaphosa meeting

This comes after the US President Donald Trump hosted his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the White House amid tensions between the two countries. However, things did not go quite as expected for Ramaphosa, who was “ambushed” by Trump with news clippings and a video to back his baseless claim that South Africa is committing "genocide" against South African white farmers.

The US man’s reaction, shared in a now-viral video on TikTok under the handle @politicswithslick2025, praised Trump for what he called “a real deal." He went on to express the following:

"A lot of people need to understand that Donald Trump is not afraid to put people out there for millions to see, just like what he did with Zelenskyy when he came to the White House, just like today with the South African president."

The American man went on to praise Trump for the way he handled things during the Oval Office meeting, which was followed by a shocking and meticulously planned onslaught of charges from the US president over the alleged persecution of white South Africans.

The clip on the large screen showcased South African politician Julius Malema chanting "Shoot the Boer," an anti-apartheid song. Additionally, Trump, who frequently criticises the news media, was content to display images of questionable origin. He merely replied "South Africa" when asked where the supposed grave sites of white farmers were.

"Like I said, Trump just is the real deal, like he is and if you believe the same thing... because Trump not only is a real leader Trump says and does.. promise made, promise kept, but millions and millions of people saw that today, and a lot of people are starting to think like, is he nuts sure, is," said the US man as he praised Donald Trump in the TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Trump and Ramaphosa Oval Office meeting

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Trump and Ramaphosa Oval Office meeting, saying:

Ledi tm said:

"Trump is doing everything but leading America."

Buckshuda added:

"Millions of people just saw how uninformed he is remains not shaken."

Brigobrickz wrote:

"Why is he so soft with Putin tell us."

Prophecymzwah expressed:

"They told him that none of what he is saying exists. People die daily in South Africa, but he only cares about White people's deaths only. His sources are biased, and they themselves told him that it is not true."

