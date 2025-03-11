Elon Musk has come under fire once more from South Africans after he claimed the government is racially sidelining him

In his latest tweet about SA, the multi-billionaire accused the government of sidelining Starlink because of his race

A journalist posted a video on social media debunking Elon Musk's claims, and South Africans chimed in

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Elon Musk was criticised in an X video. Images: Saul Loeb/ AFP via Getty Images and Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A popular social media user debunked the claims Elon Musk made that Starlink is not operating in South Africa because of his race. The user posted a video unpacking why he believes Elon Musk was overreacting.

What did Elon Musk say?

Musk posted on his X account that Starlink is not available in the country because the government is discriminating against him racially. Musk has been vocal against the government, accusing it of having race-based laws. His take on South African law has put him in the hot seat with the government, which rebuked him in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

X user debunks Musk

Popular commentator Dan Corder posted a video on his @DanCorderOnAir X account. on his video, he unpacked Elon Musk's battle to have Starlink in South Africa. He accused Musk of misleading South Africa. He pointed out that Elon Musk refused to comply with the country's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) laws, which mandated businesses to give 30% ownership to historically disadvantaged groups.

He said many companies, including Microsoft, comply with BBBEE laws. He added that the company announced thatit would invest R5.4 billion to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure. The company also invested R20 billion in the country. He even mocked Musk after Grok, X's AI application, refuted Musk's tweet.

View the X video here:

What you need to know about Starlink

The presidency in February slammed Musk and said Cyril Ramaphosa is not interested in doing business with Starlink, accusing him of holding racist views

South Africans were divided after Ramapbhosa's announcement that the deal with Starlink was put on ice because of Musk's views on South African laws

DJ Sbu also chimed in and accused Elon Musk of fuelling division in the country, and South Africans commented on his commentary

Elon Musk's views came under fire. Image: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Some South Africans did not agree with Corder.

John Galt Sipho said:

"Double-check your facts. The ICT companies are regulated by DTI and can useequity equivalency."

Nobody really cares said:

"Race based laws are not transformative."

Andrew Bannister said:

"The level of gaslighting is incredible. SA law dictates that telecom companies have at least 30% black ownership."

AI said:

"You are naive to think those multinationals got to trade in SA without having to give either part ownership to the ANC cronies or pay a bribe."

Jimmy Grundlingh said:

"No sane person with a choice would ever consider this."

Mayor responds to Elon Musk's safety warning for SA

In another Musk-related article, Briefly News reported that Musk warned prospective visitors to SA not to visit the country without a gun. He tweeted a detailed response to a woman who was interested in visiting South Africa.

Musk praised Cape Town, and the city's mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, commented on Musk's statements. He said that Cape Town is more than a tourist attraction.

Source: Briefly News