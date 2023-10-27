Morgan Freeman is an acclaimed American actor, narrator, and director. His acting career spans several decades, and he is known for his deep, resonant voice and versatile acting abilities. One of his most notable film roles is Invictus (2009), where he portrayed Nelson Mandela. Due to his prominence, most fans are curious about his love life. So, who is Morgan Freeman's wife?

Actor Morgan Freeman at the AFI Life Achievement Award gala at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris

It was in the 1980s and 1990s that Freeman's film career began to flourish, and he eventually became one of the most respected and acclaimed actors in the industry. Fans have been curious about Morgan Freeman's spouse and dating history following this success.

Morgan Freeman's profiles and bio

Full name Morgan Freeman Gender Male Date of birth June 1, 1937 Age 86 years old (in 2023) Nationality American Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee, United States Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Gemini Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 97 kg (Approx) Hair colour Gray Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actor, Producer, & Director Parents Morgan Porterfield Freeman and Mayme Edna Marital status Divorced Social media Instagram, Twitter (X) Net worth $250 million

How old is Morgan Freeman?

Freeman (86 years old as of 2023) was born on June 1, 1937, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. He loved acting from a tender age and won a state wife drama competition when he was 12.

Morgan Freeman's parents

Freeman's parents were Mayme Edna Revere and Morgan Porterfield Freeman. His barber father died when Freeman was just a young child. His mother worked as a schoolteacher and cleaner to support the family.

Morgan (C), his wife Myrna Colley-Lee (L) and daughter Deena at the screening of "Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada" at the Grand Theatre on May 20, 2005 in Cannes, France. Photo by Evan Agostini

Who is Morgan Freeman's wife?

Despite being married twice, Morgan Freeman's dating history is not publicly disclosed as he is a private individual regarding his personal life, including his dating and relationship history. Here is what we know about Morgan Freeman's wives:

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (1967-1979)

Freeman's first marriage was to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. The couple got married in 1967 but later divorced in 1979. They had a son together named Alfonso Freeman.

Myrna Colley-Lee (1984-2010)

After his first marriage, Freeman married Myrna Colley-Lee in 1984. Myrna is an American costume designer and artist. She is best known for her work in the field of costume design, as well as her involvement in the arts. Their marriage lasted for over two decades before they divorced in 2010.

Who is Morgan Freeman's ex-wife?

Morgan Freeman's divorces from Jeanette Adair Bradshaw and Myrna Colley-Lee marked the end of his marriages. Following his second divorce, he has not remarried and generally kept his personal life private.

Does Morgan Freeman have daughters?

Morgan has four children: two daughters and two sons.

Alfonso Freeman

Alfonso is his firstborn biological son from his first marriage to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw.

Saifoulaye Freeman

He is his second son, born in 1960. Little is known about his mother and his whereabouts.

Deena Freeman

He adopted her after marrying Jeanette. She is a celebrity hairstylist.

Morgana Freeman

She is his youngest daughter, born in 1967. She is an actress with one credit in 1981's Death of a Prophet.

Morgan and daughters Morgana Freeman (R) and Deena at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Award held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 9, 2011, in Culver City, California. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Morgan Freeman's education

He attended Broad Street High School in Mississippi and briefly served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a radar technician during his military service. His passion for acting eventually led him to move to New York City, where he pursued a career in theatre and, later, film and television.

Morgan Freeman's career

Freeman has had a remarkable and extensive film, television, and theatre career. His career spans several decades and is marked by numerous critically acclaimed performances. Here are some key highlights from his career:

Early career

Freeman's career began in the theatre, appearing in off-Broadway productions in the 1960s. He also appeared in various television shows, including The Electric Company, where he played several characters and became well-known for his versatile acting.

Actor Morgan Freeman at the premiere of "London Has Fallen" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Breakthrough roles

One of Freeman's breakthrough roles was in Street Smart (1987), for which he received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. This was followed by his role as Hoke Colburn in Driving Miss Daisy (1989), for which he received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Some of his other notable roles include:

Movies

1989: Glory

1991: Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

1992: Unforgiven

1994: The Shawshank Redemption

1995: Se7en

1997: Amistad

1998: Deep Impact

2003: Bruce Almighty

2004: Million Dollar Baby

2005: Batman Begins

2009: Invictus

2014: Lucy

Television shows

1971-1977: The Electric Company

1978: Ryan's Hope

1985: The Atlanta Child Murders

1985: The Twilight Zone

2016-2019: The Story of God with Morgan Freeman

2015-2019: Madam Secretary

2019: The Kominsky Method

Morgan Freeman at the 5th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on December 4, 2016, in Mountain View, California. Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

What happened to Morgan Freeman?

In 2018, CNN reported allegations of inappropriate behaviour and harassment by Morgan Freeman. Several women accused him of inappropriate comments and engaging in unwelcome behaviour on film sets and other professional settings. Freeman apologised in response to the allegations, stating that he never intended to make anyone uncomfortable.

What is Morgan Freeman's net worth?

He has an estimated net worth of $250 million. Much of his wealth comes from his successful career in the entertainment industry, which has spanned several decades.

Above is everything you need to know about Morgan Freeman's wife, career, and personal life. His career is characterised by his exceptional acting abilities and iconic voice. Morgan is regarded one of the most respected and influential actors in the entertainment industry. His work continues to be celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

