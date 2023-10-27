Global site navigation

Morgan Freeman's wife: All about his marriages, relationships and divorce details
by  Bennett Yates

Morgan Freeman is an acclaimed American actor, narrator, and director. His acting career spans several decades, and he is known for his deep, resonant voice and versatile acting abilities. One of his most notable film roles is Invictus (2009), where he portrayed Nelson Mandela. Due to his prominence, most fans are curious about his love life. So, who is Morgan Freeman's wife?

It was in the 1980s and 1990s that Freeman's film career began to flourish, and he eventually became one of the most respected and acclaimed actors in the industry. Fans have been curious about Morgan Freeman's spouse and dating history following this success.

Morgan Freeman's profiles and bio

Full name Morgan Freeman
GenderMale
Date of birth June 1, 1937
Age 86 years old (in 2023)
Nationality American
Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee, United States
Ethnicity African-American
Zodiac sign Gemini
Height6 feet 2 inches
Weight 97 kg (Approx)
Hair colour Gray
Eye colour Dark brown
ProfessionActor, Producer, & Director
Parents Morgan Porterfield Freeman and Mayme Edna
Marital statusDivorced
Social mediaInstagram, Twitter (X)
Net worth$250 million

How old is Morgan Freeman?

Freeman (86 years old as of 2023) was born on June 1, 1937, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. He loved acting from a tender age and won a state wife drama competition when he was 12.

Morgan Freeman's parents

Freeman's parents were Mayme Edna Revere and Morgan Porterfield Freeman. His barber father died when Freeman was just a young child. His mother worked as a schoolteacher and cleaner to support the family.

Who is Morgan Freeman's wife?

Despite being married twice, Morgan Freeman's dating history is not publicly disclosed as he is a private individual regarding his personal life, including his dating and relationship history. Here is what we know about Morgan Freeman's wives:

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (1967-1979)

Freeman's first marriage was to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. The couple got married in 1967 but later divorced in 1979. They had a son together named Alfonso Freeman.

Myrna Colley-Lee (1984-2010)

After his first marriage, Freeman married Myrna Colley-Lee in 1984. Myrna is an American costume designer and artist. She is best known for her work in the field of costume design, as well as her involvement in the arts. Their marriage lasted for over two decades before they divorced in 2010.

Who is Morgan Freeman's ex-wife?

Morgan Freeman's divorces from Jeanette Adair Bradshaw and Myrna Colley-Lee marked the end of his marriages. Following his second divorce, he has not remarried and generally kept his personal life private.

Does Morgan Freeman have daughters?

Morgan has four children: two daughters and two sons.

Alfonso Freeman

Alfonso is his firstborn biological son from his first marriage to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw.

Saifoulaye Freeman

He is his second son, born in 1960. Little is known about his mother and his whereabouts.

Deena Freeman

He adopted her after marrying Jeanette. She is a celebrity hairstylist.

Morgana Freeman

She is his youngest daughter, born in 1967. She is an actress with one credit in 1981's Death of a Prophet.

Morgan Freeman's education

He attended Broad Street High School in Mississippi and briefly served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a radar technician during his military service. His passion for acting eventually led him to move to New York City, where he pursued a career in theatre and, later, film and television.

Morgan Freeman's career

Freeman has had a remarkable and extensive film, television, and theatre career. His career spans several decades and is marked by numerous critically acclaimed performances. Here are some key highlights from his career:

Early career

Freeman's career began in the theatre, appearing in off-Broadway productions in the 1960s. He also appeared in various television shows, including The Electric Company, where he played several characters and became well-known for his versatile acting.

Breakthrough roles

One of Freeman's breakthrough roles was in Street Smart (1987), for which he received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. This was followed by his role as Hoke Colburn in Driving Miss Daisy (1989), for which he received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Some of his other notable roles include:

Movies

  • 1989: Glory
  • 1991: Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • 1992: Unforgiven
  • 1994: The Shawshank Redemption
  • 1995: Se7en
  • 1997: Amistad
  • 1998: Deep Impact
  • 2003: Bruce Almighty
  • 2004: Million Dollar Baby
  • 2005: Batman Begins
  • 2009: Invictus
  • 2014: Lucy

Television shows

  • 1971-1977: The Electric Company
  • 1978: Ryan's Hope
  • 1985: The Atlanta Child Murders
  • 1985: The Twilight Zone
  • 2016-2019: The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
  • 2015-2019: Madam Secretary
  • 2019: The Kominsky Method
What happened to Morgan Freeman?

In 2018, CNN reported allegations of inappropriate behaviour and harassment by Morgan Freeman. Several women accused him of inappropriate comments and engaging in unwelcome behaviour on film sets and other professional settings. Freeman apologised in response to the allegations, stating that he never intended to make anyone uncomfortable.

What is Morgan Freeman's net worth?

He has an estimated net worth of $250 million. Much of his wealth comes from his successful career in the entertainment industry, which has spanned several decades.

Above is everything you need to know about Morgan Freeman's wife, career, and personal life. His career is characterised by his exceptional acting abilities and iconic voice. Morgan is regarded one of the most respected and influential actors in the entertainment industry. His work continues to be celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

