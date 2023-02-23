Cleaning services price list in South Africa (updated for 2023)

The cleaning industry is a real money-spinner in South Africa. This is mainly because South Africa is a clean country populated by people who would rather spend a few Rands keeping their environment clean now than spend a lot of money treating illnesses that arise from living or working in unsanitary conditions. But what is the cleaning services price list in South Africa in 2023? This article has everything you need to know about the pricing for cleaning services.

Deep cleaning services prices in South Africa may vary depending on the size of your house. Photo: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia

Source: Getty Images

These prices may vary depending on your location, the size of the place you want clean and its general cleanliness. As such, you can get a client to pay more or get a cleaner to take less.

How much do cleaning companies charge in South Africa?

There are about 1, 500 cleaning companies in South Africa. Most of them have set prices for their various services. Here is a glimpse of some of these prices per day.

1. Regular Domestic Cleaning Services (R180-R620)

The process means having the same cleaner at your home every week for as many days as you may require. This option provides for safety because you know the people cleaning your house, so if anything goes missing, you know where to start looking. Services rendered here include curtain washing, mopping, washing dishes, laundry and ironing.

2. Deep cleaning (R1,450-R1,650)

This thorough home clean-up involves attending to all the crannies and nooks that accumulate dirt, grime and debris throughout day-to-day life. Deep cleaning services prices in South Africa may vary depending on the size of your house.

Consider upholstery cleaning once or twice a year for a clean, healthy home. Photo: Elizaveta Starkova

Source: Getty Images

3. End of tenancy clean-up (R1,500-R,2000)

At the end of a tenancy agreement, the tenant is responsible for leaving the property clean and tidy. This process typically involves dusting and washing all house areas, including the kitchen, bathroom and living room.

4. Upholstery services (R80-R600)

Upholstery encompasses specialised cleaning for your furniture. The process helps to remove dust from your couch, maintaining its appearance and texture. Consider this once or twice a year for a clean, healthy home.

5. Char services (R300-R600)

This involves hiring a part-time worker to come to your house and clean it for a few hours of the day or week. Hiring a charwoman saves you the trouble of getting an individual from the streets who may or may not have a criminal record.

6. After party clean-up (R200-R800)

De-cluttering & storage helps you develop new ideas and ways to organise your stuff better and eliminate things you no longer use. Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: Getty Images

This service involves handling the tiresome and time-consuming cleaning tasks after a party. Professional cleaners focus on returning the venue to its pristine condition by removing trash and recyclables and washing food stains and spills.

7. Commercial cleaning (R300-R500)

This service is for business properties, a popular one being office cleaning. It includes vacuuming and mopping floors and emptying waste bins.

8. Décor cleaning (R200-R1,500)

The process focuses primarily on tidying up decorations and fittings. This service requires the expertise of a professional cleaner to avoid tampering with ornaments, binds and pictures.

9. After Builders clean-up (R400-R800)

This service is provided expressly for the days after a home construction or renovation project. It includes polishing tiles and mirrors, dusting light switches and wiping the cupboards.

Services rendered during regular domestic cleaning include curtain washing, laundry and ironing. Photo: Marko Klaric

Source: Getty Images

10. De-cluttering & Storage (R200-R,1500)

This one-off task encompasses tidying up storage areas, particularly hidden ones like garages, sheds, cupboards, and the loft. It helps you develop new ideas and ways to organise your stuff better and eliminate things you no longer use.

List of cleaning companies in South Africa

Some cleaning companies may specialise in only certain types of cleaning while others may offer a full range of cleaning services. Below are some of the best home cleaning companies in South Africa:

How to price cleaning services in South Africa

The average price is approximately R450 per day. However, depending on numerous factors like the tasks and the number of cleaners, the price could be between R200 and R1,500 per day.

Cleaning services prices may vary depending on your location, the size of the place you want clean and its general cleanliness. Photo: Dusan Sapic

Source: Getty Images

How much does a cleaner earn in South Africa?

A cleaner in South Africa normally earns roughly R9,310 per month. Wages range from R4,280 ZAR (lowest) to R14,800 ZAR (highest). This is the average monthly pay, which includes housing, transportation, and other perks.

This article answers many searches: "What is the cleaning services price list in South Africa?" Worth noting is that the size of your home and how clean or dirty it is will significantly influence the prices on your quotation.

READ ALSO: List of 50+ top manufacturing companies in South Africa

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the list of 50+ top manufacturing companies in South Africa. The South African manufacturing industry is quite diverse.

The food and beverages sector takes the largest chunk of the industry, followed closely by petroleum, chemicals, and steel production. The industry is quite large, making it ideal for investors looking to venture into the South African market.

Source: Briefly News