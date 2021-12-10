Thando Dlomo is set to star in a Hollywood movie that will be filmed right here at her motherland in Mzansi

The Oprah Leadership Academy alumni has scored a role in the highly-anticipated Viola Davis movie titled The Woman King

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said Thando, who also works for America's Entertainment Tonight, will star alongside award-winning Thuso Mbedu

Oprah Winfrey Academy alumni Thando Dlomo has bagged a role in a Hollywood movie. Thando, who also works for US' Entertainment Tonight, will star opposite Mzansi's finest actress, Thuso Mbedu in the Viola Davis led film.

Oprah Leadership Academy alumni Thando Dlomo has bagged a role in a Hollywood movie.

Source: Instagram

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, The Woman King will be filmed in South Africa. Phil took to Twitter to share Thando's good news. He posted a stunning pic of Thando Dlomo and captioned it:

"CASTING NEWS: Thando Dlomo to star opposite Thuso Mbedu. Oprah Leadership Academy for Girls alum is starring in the Viola Davis led film The Woman King. The film will be filmed in South Africa."

Peeps took to Phil's comment section to congratulate the Mzansi-born journalist. Check out some of the comments below:

@babemotso1 said:

"Is she not Mama Oprah's adopted daughter?"

@lu_winskie wrote:

"She is, she's all over Oprah's Instagram page."

@P_BejaRose commented:

"Shine East Rand shine!!! Congratulations, Thando."

@giftedhopem wrote:

"We don't appreciate mam Oprah enough for what she did in SA."

@kgoshigadi_lebo said:

"I thought she was a journalist...."

@Awesome_Gugu added:

"She also works for Entertainment Tonight."

Thuso Mbedu to star alongside Viola Davis in The Woman King

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African born actress Thuso Mbedu is set to star in a new feature film titled The Woman King, alongside Viola Davis. Thuso is currently starring in The Underground Railroad in the US and now the game is seriously changing for her.

Viola feels honoured to be getting the chance to work with Thuso and said that she's mesmerising. Speaking to Deadline, Viola confirmed the news that she was going to be starring in The Woman King with Thuso.

Producers of the film believe that Thuso is going to be big in Hollywood and are thrilled to have her on board. They really are inspired by her work ethic and dedication to her craft.

