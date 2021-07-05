South Africans are reacting to a video of a toddler playing and seen breaking an expensive television set

Many social media users have questioned the mother, who took a video instead of trying to stop the child from playing with a wooden spoon in front of the TV

At the same time, some have suggested that maybe the expensive appliance was already broken by the time the mother yelled at the kid

A South African mother is finding it very to live without her television after it was broken by a child. A video of a young boy has found its way to the internet as he is seen playing in front of the television.

However, as the boy is playing under no supervision, he takes his game to an extreme level as he smashes the TV screen with a wooden spoon. The mother can be heard shouting the boy’s name in the background but it is too late because the damage has already been done.

South Africans are now reacting to the clip and many have shared contrasting remarks on the video.

@Williams09CA said:

“My question is... why is he being recorded and not being stopped? Some parents should just never visit other people with their children.”

@JayMiya ZA said:

“His name is Tshenolo, meaning revelations, hahaha.”

@Angel_Kay28 said:

“I will never do that naughty corner punishment, my nephew does every naughty thing just to sit in that corner and not do school work.”

@Dramadelinquent said:

“So instead of taking the spoon away she grabs her phone to record.”

@_Tlhalee said:

“These ones aren't even smashing the thing because they're angry, they are smashing it to break it.”

@Nwavutivi said:

“You eventually learn to be calm as a parent after witnessing many such things.”

@Dimakatso_T said:

“I'm choosing to believe the TV was already gone, only way to justify the madness of recording.”

