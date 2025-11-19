Jose Riveiro has made a surprising return to South Africa amid reports linking him with the Mamelodi Sundowns coaching role

The former Orlando Pirates mentor is still without a coaching job since being sacked by Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly

The reports about the Spanish tactician's return to South Africa gathered different reactions from social media users

Former Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has opened up about the reason behind his decision to return to South Africa months after leaving the Soweto giants.

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro returns to South Africa months after being sacked by Al Ahly. Photo: Ayman Aref

Source: Getty Images

The former Celta Vigo youth team coach parted ways with the Betway Premiership giants a few games before the end of last season, joining the CAF Champions League's most successful side, Al Ahly. The Sea Robbers replaced him with Abdeslam Ouaddou in the summer, and the Moroccan coach has slotted in perfectly in the role this campaign.

The Spanish tactician's time with the Egyptian Premier League giants was short-lived, as he only spent a few months with the club before being sacked. Since leaving the Red Devils, there have been talks about him returning to the Premier Soccer League to join one of the top sides, with Mamelodi Sundowns being urged to replace Miguel Cardoso with him.

The 50-year-old is rated as one of the most successful coaches to have managed the Buccaneers, as he ended his time with them with five trophies while winning 82 matches out of 131 games he managed at the club.

Riveiro explains his return to South Africa

Riveiro was invited to join the Black Label team ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants on Saturday, December 6, 2025. He has been part of the Black Label journey for three years, with the last two being particularly special.

Orlando Pirates are set to face Marumo Gallants in Carling Knockout Cup final next month. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

For the past two years, the former Al Ahly coach has been voted in as coach of the Carling All Stars, leading the side to victory in both editions, defeating Stellenbosch FC 2-1 and Magesi 3-0 in the one-off final games.

Speaking to SuperSport TV host Thomas Mlambo, he explained that he now has the chance to be involved with the brand for a few weeks to help ensure the tournament is exciting, which is why he accepted the role.

Here is what fans are saying about the former Orlando Pirates coach's return to South Africa on social media.

Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini said:

"He is here for the Carling Cup. Wish he could visit Pirates games next week, the crowd will erupt when they see him."

Monyane Toplis wrote:

"He is a carling black label coach, he is here to select the team which will play against the champion 🏆 of Carling Black Label Cup."

Sibonelo Hadebe shared:

"Some supporters don't follow football, they only follow their clubs, they know Nothing. He is here for Carling Knockout, he is not looking for the Job."

Aubrey Motsamai commented:

"Reveiro betrayed pirates in the CAF Champions League, knowing that he already signed a pre-contract with Al Ahly FC, then karma fought for Bucs when Al Ahly dismissed him.."

Centre Line reacted:

"This man is definitely going down in the book of Orlando Pirates Coaches who turned things around. He came to Orlando to coach a team which was not being supported because of its poor performance. Today we're celebrating sold-outs every match."

Zikhwama Zamadikazi responded:

"Bro Thomas, you made this convo so casual yet so perfect 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 isegazini grootman tell that guy we love him a lot Esgodini. He must watch one of our games at Esgodini before he leaves, please."

MotaiPaul implied:

"I hate that I like this man so much; somehow wish he would be part of the Bucs technical team. His name is engraved in the hearts of many. It's good to hear his voice once again. He made me love pre- and post-match press conferences."

ZandileClock added:

"He misses SA so much, you can tell💔 He'll never be happier anywhere else, unfortunately. I'm glad he'll keep coming back now and again."

