A Cape Town matric learner posted a video on 12 November predicting three poems that would come out in his English exam the next day

After writing the exam on 13 November, he admitted his predictions were way off, with only one poem appearing

The young man revealed he actually studied all 12 poems despite telling people he only studied three

A clip went viral on TikTok as a young student in matric predicted the poems that would come out in the final exam paper.

A Cape Town matric learner predicted three poems that would come out in his English exam on 13 November 2025. The next day, he had to admit his predictions were completely off, and many people who relied on his advice were left unprepared.

@dstry_nuren posted a video on 12 November where he confidently shared which three poems would appear in the exam paper. In the first video, the young man said there's no way he's reading 12 poems, there's no way he's reading chapters, and there's no way he's understanding the entirety of the Othello story.

"But listen, the 3 poems that I'm predicting I can feel it, I can sense it, I can hear it, I can smell it, I can taste it, and I can touch it," he said.

His predictions were: the child who was shot, solitude, and talking to the peach tree.

"That's the only three you need. Personally, those are the three I'm going to study. I don't care about the other 9," he explained. He did include a disclaimer stating that this works for him, and it will not work for others. "Do not use my method. This method only works for me. Trust me, you are going to get fried," he warned.

Reality hits after the exam

On 13 November, after writing the exam, he posted another video admitting his predictions were way off.

"My predictions were good shouts, though. The one you guys said is not gonna come was solitude, where was it?" he said. He then revealed that he actually deceived everyone. "Those predictions that I told you I didn't study. I did not study that. That's so funny, bro. You guys actually believe it. You should have studied all 12. I studied all 12. Unlucky unlucky," he admitted.

He came up with three predictions for what poems were going to come out, but unfortunately, only one of the poems came out, and it was not how they expected, as it came out as an essay question. For most of his predictions he got them wrong. He went on to say that although he did warn people in his first video with a disclaimer, he actually studied all the poems that he had to and didn't follow his own advice.

Mzansi reacts to being humbled

Students from all over SA commented on TikTok user @dstry_nuren's videos, sharing their experiences:

@jadine_geseba said:

"I studied 3 poems, and the 2 came in😭"

@𝙨𝙞𝙙 wrote:

"I'm passing. I don't know about y'all!"

@KiKi shared:

"Nah, but Solitude definitely ate!🤣🤣🤣"

@Caylin😝 added:

"I predicted all 3 and the solitude essay. I just don't post on TikTok, so my friends got those benefits cause we studied all 3 of those poems 😭😭😭You studied all 12. Shame we only studied 3 and ate it up 🤣🤣🤣"

@thabomalele10 said:

"My prediction was accurate 😭 Ancestors did their job."

@Abubakr joked:

"Bro starting his villain arc for absolutely no reason."

@They_love_ kauthar wrote:

"'Those predications that I told you guys I did not study that' proceeds to say I studied all 12😭"

@Kimi added:

"Bro let me down💔"

A lot of people were humbled by the paper. Some got their predictions right while others got them wrong. Some went into the exam room without being fully prepared. The only takeaway from this, as the young man says, is that it's best to prepare by going through everything instead of just predicting what might come out in your exam paper.

