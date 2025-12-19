South African multi-award-winning rapper Kwesta's kids asked him how famous he was

YFM shared a clip of the star's interview where he shared the story when he had to explain to his bambino how well-known he is

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how the star answered the question

Parenthood has to be the best thing that has ever happened to adults, and recently, the multi-award-winning rapper Kwesta opened up about a conversation he had with his kids during an interview.

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, during his radio interview at YFM, the popular star, who previously called out Herman Mashaba regarding DJ Warras' death, revealed that his children asked him how famous he was.

The star shared that this question caught him off guard as he didn't know how to answer it, and what type of response they wanted from him. He also mentioned that his daughter straight up said that she doesn't like his music.

He said:

"Just the other day, my kid asked me to measure how famous I am, she literally said my youngest I five now, uh she turned 5 in November uhm and she said daddy how famous are you and she wanted me to kind of explain how famous yeah, being a terrible dad I said I don't know, but it was very honest because I couldn't measure my fame."

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to Kwesta's kids asking how famous he is

Shortly after the star revealed that his children wanted to know how famous he was, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions on social media. Here's what they had to say below:

N' said:

"Ugogo ka Kwesta wathuma uRick Ross eshop, that's how famous he is."

Khabo Sithole said:

"She's not the target market."

Mel wrote:

"Kids are too honest."

Only Zuzile commented:

"Kids will finish you with honesty... I don't trust the mirror anymore, I trust my toddler."

Leez mentioned:

"You are not famous, my guy, you are huge, you're a legend."

Jabulile2213 responded:

"Please tell her you have been our crus since forever, you are that famous."

Kwesta is a doting dad

While netizens still buzzed by the rapper's kids' curiosity about their dad's popularity, Kwesta's daughters Khai and Kenya also get attention from their father's fans. Briefly News previously reported on a video of Khai talking to her mom, and the resemblance to her rapper dad was uncanny. Many supporters marvelled at how much she was just like her dad in voice and demeanour on social media.

The Ngud rapper's daughters have entered the business world with their brand, Sweet Tooth Kids. Khai, now 10 and Kenya, aged four years old, were applauded for taking steps into entrepreneurship with a venture into apparel and accessories for children.

