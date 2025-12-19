'Inimba' fans react to Loyiso Mcdonald's dinner scene

Former Youngins actor Loyiso McDonald recently opened up about the latest dinner scene on Mzansi Magic's Inimba

On the show, McDonald's character Lazarus, who is infertile, recently had dinner with his father, who constantly embarrasses him about his inability to conceive

Fans of the telenovela thanked McDonald for coming clean about the popular scene on the show

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Loyiso Mcdonald discusses dinner scene in 'Inimba'. Images: NetflixSA and LoyisoMcdonald

Source: Instagram

Former The Queen star Loyiso McDonald, who plays Lazarus in Inimba, recently opened up about the dramatic dinner scene on the show.

McDonald's character, Lazarus, has been trending on social media since viewers discovered he can't conceive.

Inimba fan @LeighRadebe asked on her X account on Thursday, 18 December 2025, if the actors on the show were able to go back to their normal lives after the recent dinner scene.

'So when the director yelled cut, did they just go back to their normal selves? Because that dinner scene yoh!" she wrote.

Actor Loyiso McDonald, who plays Lazarus, shared on his X account on Thursday, 18 December 2025, that the latest dinner scene on Inimba was intense.

"Good question. In short, yes. That dinner scene was draining for everyone involved to shoot, crew, and cast. After a scene like that, sometimes you need a moment to gather yourself, remember that it's not real, and move on," he said.

Inimba fans comment on Loyiso's response

@CindyMthethwa3 said:

"I'm proud of you, Othello. I'd never stop calling you Othello, because that was the first time I knew about you and the amazing gift you have."

@Ayanda69300031 replied:

"Tyuu, I have never cried like this mina. This is my reality, I was healed, and I didn’t care anymore, but yesterday I failed to sleep because everything just came back."

@kailo_baby wrote:

"Pardon me, Mr. Macdonald, but I watch your facial expressions, especially the emotional ones (like last night's, with Zo and at the dinner table). How do you make it so real, I mean, even the lips shak Where do you draw that kind of emotion from during shooting?"

@WaMamkhabela reacted:

"No, but Sgaqagaqa, you can act shem yho!!! You brought Lazarus' character to life... The emotions, the voice... Haai khona... Angeke... The scene looked so real... So convincing... MamamaiiiiTop norch!"

@zaniluv responded:

"Ntate Ngcukana's eyes as Lazarus was speaking.... Damm, I wanted to give utata a hug."

@LeighRhadebe wrote:

"Your role on this show has been impeccable. Every emotion from your character is felt."

@SthahMk said:

"It looks believable. Thank you for pouring into your craft and taking us seriously as viewers."

Loyiso Mcdonald says the dinner scene in 'Inimba' was draining. Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Inimba fans are rooting for Lazarus and Zoleka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fans of Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Inimba, hope Zoleka will move on from Hlathi once their divorce is finalised.

Viewers of the show want Zoleka to date her colleague, Lazarus, played by Loyiso McDonald, a former actor from The Queen.

According to media reports, Zoleka will file for divorce and kick Hlathi and his family out of her house in August 2025.

Source: Briefly News