In October, power couple Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced to the world that they decided to end their marriage

The couple were married for eight years and share two children, Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi

Briefly News listed four loved-up moments the former couple experienced before going their separate ways

Before their split, Rachel and Siya Kolisi shared many moments of love. Images: @rachelkolisi, @siyakolisi, @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

While divorce can be a painful chapter, it often leaves behind cherished memories that serve as a reminder of happier times, particularly for those in the public eye.

For Rachel and Siya Kolisi, their journey together was filled with heartwarming moments of love and humour, showcasing their bond before announcing their split.

A look at Rachel and Siya Kolisi's good times

On 22 October, many South Africans were taken aback when Siya and Rachel shared a joint statement announcing they mutually decided to end their eight-year marriage in an Instagram post.

Since the news broke, many have been trying to find answers about what led to the couple's split, while others hope to see them reunited.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's loving moments

Fortunately for the hopeful fans, there are still happy times to reminisce as the former couple go their separate ways.

Briefly News compiled a list of four loved-up moments before the breakup rocked the nation.

'Picture-perfect' family photo

In 2021, way before anyone saw the divorce coming, Rachel marked two years since the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win with a heartfelt family throwback post featuring Siya, their kids, and both their fathers.

Sharing the joyful moment with the trophy, the mother-of-two reflected on the experience and expressed gratitude for having their fathers present.

Serenading the love of his life

For Mother's Day in 2022, Siya praised Rachel for being a remarkable mother to their two children and mother figure to his siblings by posting a humorous yet heartfelt video serenading her.

Rachel, admired as a superwoman, received love for her nurturing spirit and dedication.

Dancing with delight

After a victorious win against the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Springbok captain posted a hilarious video showing Rachel how to dance.

The adorable video reflected the former couple's joy and lighthearted spirit after the historic win. It delighted fans, and South African DJ Black Coffee reposted it on his X account.

Comical relationship problems

In April this year, Rachel shared a humorous TikTok video of Siya snoring.

While initially enjoying a cosy moment, the situation turned comedic when the businesswoman Googled tips on surviving a marriage with a snoring partner. She lightheartedly assured fellow wives in the same situation that they were not alone.

Mzansi scrutinises pictures of Siya Kolisi

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African social media users scrutinised a picture of Siya on a family date with his kids and siblings.

The Instagram photos excluded Rachel, and people had much to say, claiming they could see the rugby star's pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News