R Kelly was recently found guilty for all counts of sexual assault, leaving many victims relieved that their abuser would be locked up

While some sigh from relief, others are left debating whether not the singer's music should be cancelled as a punishment for his actions

Mzansi is left divided as some R Kelly fans feel that his music should be exempt from the consequences the celeb is already facing

After R Kelly was found guilty of all sexual assault charges against him, debates have sparked on social media about whether or not cancelling the singer includes his music. South African tweeps are at war over preserving the RnB star's work while others feel anything with his name on it should go.

BBC reported that after two days of deliberation, RnB singer R Kelly was found guilty of using his status to sexually exploit young women seeking opportunities.

Since the verdict was made public, Mzansi has taken to Twitter to debate how they feel the ruling should affect Kelly's discography.

@ntsikimazwai is on the side that believes that anything with an R Kelly stamp should be scrapped completely to stand in solidarity with his victims. She tweeted:

"I don't understand people who don't realise that this man caused a lot of trauma for many people....."

The other side of the argument is holding on to the artist rather than the individual.

@JostaMM79 is standing firm in his fandom, tweeting:

"I will forever play R Kelly's music,when you decide to take them down online,i will buy mp3 CD of his songs... simple"

