Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Alostro's return to street life, joking on X that his commitment to the streets was evident as he left during South Africa's cold front

Alostro, a drug addict helped by DJ Karri, went missing after receiving his first paycheck and has since been seen claiming freedom in street life

Social media users shared mixed reactions, debating Alostro's relapse, the pressures of adult life, and the difficulty of rehabilitation

Sizwe Dhlomo shared his take on controversial media personality Alostro, who reportedly went back to living on the streets and doing drugs after receiving his first paycheck.

Sizwe Dhlomo shared thoughts on Alostro's drama. Image: @sizwedhlomo and @Melusi_Mokone

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Alostro's story

Alostro's story has caught the attention of several social media users, including Sizwe Dhlomo. Sizwe took to his X (Twitter) page to react to the story.

Responding to a video of the drug addict claiming to be free after returning to living on the streets, the outspoken radio personality joked about how Alostro was not scared of the cold winter. He noted how he allegedly disappeared during the cold front that recently hit South Africa. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You know this ni**a loves the game because he went back in the dead of winter! Matter of fact, didn’t he disappear during a cold front? That’s dedication to the streets right there!"

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Fans shared mixed reactions to the media personality's post. Some commented about Alostro's alleged forced rehabilitation, while others joked about how he returned to the streets to avoid adult responsibilities like paying bills.

@PulseOnX said:

"What do baddies and Alostro have in common? They love the streets 😭"

@Ngubenil wrote:

"Another failed clean-up experiment."

@AmuFloyd commented:

"He disappeared after getting his pay where he worked. Apparently, they had given him R1k."

@MinenhleZN noted:

"Alostro had 3 things stressing him..what he was gonna eat, smoke and where he was gonna sleep...now mfs wanted him to worry about bills, women, clothes, food, and all that. Nami ngamasha."

@Businessac45270 said:

"He’s free from being a responsible adult. Back to being childlike. Back to depending on handouts (amashumi “nomayini boza yam”). Being a responsible man is not easy, especially in a ruthless capitalist society. But ngiyamuzwa mina, I also wanna be “free”. My ego won’t allow me."

Who is Alostro, and what's his story?

Alostro rose to prominence when media personality DJ Karri tried to assist him to get off the streets. The star reportedly secured a job for Alostro in a bid to take him off drugs.

However, Alostro reportedly went missing after receiving his first salary. DJ Karri has been concerned about Alostro's whereabouts.

Fans shared thoughts on Alostro's viral story. Image: @Its_Lifestyle7

Source: Twitter

DJ Karri shares a message to Alostro

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Alostro keeps on stressing the celebrated DJ Karri with his ways after the star tried getting him back on his feet.

The star went on social media to share a message with Alostro, a recovering addict he helped off the streets. This message came after Alostro decided to go AWOL after receiving his first paycheck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News