Uyajola 9/9: Viral Episode to Air As Fans Wait in Anticipation

The upcoming episode of the hit Mzansi TV show depicting lovers' quarrels has fans waiting with bated breath

The preview of the exciting episode has for many months been making the rounds on social media but fans now finally have the chance to see it unravel

The show airs a different episode every Sunday but with each packing its very own unique plot twists and turns as love birds battle it out in view of the entire country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Based on Cheaters, the much-anticipated Uyajola 9/9 episode with host Jub Jub running after a man on a horse who is thought to be cheating will be airing on Sunday.

Viewers of the much-loved show have been waiting with some haste to see the episode after many months of seeing the preview of the episode.

Moja Love's highly-anticipated of Uyajola 9/9 is everything fans of the show have been waiting for. Image: UGC.

Source: UGC

The show – where disgruntled lovers who suspect that their partner is cheating and are then assisted with investigating their fears before confronting them – has quickly risen to infamy as one of Mzansi's favourite must-sees on a Sunday evening.

The episode first started making the rounds on social media earlier this year when the show's presenter shared a trailer to it online. Zalebs reported that the woman complained to Uyajola about her partner, who has a tendency to cheat.

Jub Jub and his crew caught him in the act and when confronting him, he got on his horse in an attempt to make a fast getaway. But he didn’t get far before falling off, much to the delight ... and horror of Jub Jub and his crew.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

But Jub Jub seems to be caught in a romantic windstorm of his own as he has come under fire, in recent days, following a comment from his ex-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The popular songstress implied that Jub Jub is a "deadbeat dad". South Africa will remember that this happened during the airing of Khumalo's reality TV show, Life With Kelly Khumalo.

In response to a question on the set of the show, Khumalo said:

"I've tried and when Christian gets older, he will know. I mean he is old enough to remember that I did mention certain things with him because I was trying to make an effort for him to have a father in his life.

I am washing my hands. I have had enough. This whole father thing is an issue. Christian’s father is not making an effort. My father is also not making an effort ... I’m at the point where I’m like, 'it’s alright now, I don’t care anymore'," she added.

Jub Jub's show leads Mzansi trends

Uyajola 9/9 aired another spicy episode on Moja Love channel on Sunday night, 13 June. Jub Jub and his crew served Mzansi flames during the latest episode.

Briefly News previously reported on how the popular presenter and the show trended on social media after airing a story of a cheating hubby and his bae fighting in an Uyajola 9/9 vehicle. The episode left some viewers laughing out loud and others feeling sorry for the woman.

In a clip shared by @kulanicool on , the man and the woman are seen arguing in a car about the man's cheating ways. The husband asks his wife for forgiveness after cheating on her but she says she would never trust him again. He then turns on the camera guy and hilariously asks him why he is filming them.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za