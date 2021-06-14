Uyajola 9/9 Recap: Jub Jub's Show Trends as Mzansi Weighs in on Latest Episode

Uyajola 9/9 trended on social media after airing yet another hot episode about cheating on Sunday night, 13 June

On the episode, a woman asked Jub Jub and his crew to find out if her hubby was cheating on her and it turned out he was indeed having an affair

The viewers of the epic show took to social media to share their thoughts on the recent episode of Jub Jub's lit show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Uyajola 9/9 aired another spicy episode on Moja Love channel on Sunday night, 13 June. Jub Jub and his crew served Mzansi flames during the latest episode.

The popular presenter and the show trended on social media after airing a story of a cheating hubby and his bae fighting in an Uyajola 9/9 vehicle. The episode left some viewers laughing out loud and others feeling sorry for the woman.

Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 trended as Mzansi weighed in on the latest episode. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

In a clip shared by @kulanicool on Twitter, the man and the woman can bee seen arguing in a car about the man's cheating ways.

The husband asks his wife for forgiveness after cheating on her but she says she would never trust him again. He then turns on the camera guy and hilariously asks him why he is filming them.

The wife then asks the man what he calls his lover and he hilariously said:

"Baby or Sweety."

During the couple's heated argument, Jub Jub was also adding spicy comments. The viewers took to @kulanicool's comment section to share their thoughts on the episode and Jub Jub's presenting skills.

Viewers air their thoughts on the drama

Check out some of their opinions below:

@Phiwe_Zikalala said:

"It broke my heart when she started crying. Mama doesn't deserve this."

@RefilweNhlapoWP wrote:

"I laughed but when she started crying I got all emotional."

@Oilas90 commented:

"It was too hot."

@Sphi_Dube wrote:

"But when she asked him what he calls her and he said 'Baby' then she said 'Yhuuuu'. Xhosa people are life."

@Onkgopotseseem1 commented:

"I feel her pain shem... Women are going through the most.

@745648ace727442 added:

"I died too... Yoh Jub Jub."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

New season of Uyajola 9/9

Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub took to social media to announce the date the new season of the show will start. The epic show returned to our screens on 6 June. The viewers of the saucy reality TV show got really excited when Jub Jub announced the good news on Instagram on Wednesday, 12 May.

The star did not say much but shared a snap of himself standing on top of Uyajola 9/9's minibus and said:

"Phez'kwabo1!!!!! #6june2021."

The rapper also told his fans on the photo-sharing app that their winter will not be the same because the show will be back to serve them flames on Sundays. He wrote:

"It's gonna be a hot winter."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za